In-demand player states Leeds United desire

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal makes a break past Ben White of Leeds United during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal FC and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on January 06,...
Ben White, on loan at Leeds United from Brighton and Hove Albion, is reportedly wanted by a number of Premier League clubs.

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal challenges Ben White of Leeds during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London, England.

Ben White is a player in demand, with three Premier League clubs reported to have scouted the defender currently on loan at Leeds United from Brighton and Hove Albion.

White joined Championship club Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit Brighton in the summer of 2019.

The 22-year-old central defender has established himself as a key figure in head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and has provided one assist in 27 league games, according to WhoScored.

 

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are monitoring the youngster and have scouted him this season.

However, the defender’s comments about his future suggest that he wants to be at Leeds next season and play in the Premier League.

White told The Yorkshire Evening Post: “Definitely, that’s what I have come here for. I don’t want to just stay in the Championship, I am looking to play in the Premier League and hopefully we can do it with Leeds.”

Ben White of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns on January 01, 2020 in West Bromwich, England.

Future uncertain?

While White may want to stay at Leeds next season, his future will depend on a number of factors, such as the Whites getting promoted to the Premier League and Brighton’s willing to sell him in the summer of 2020.

If Liverpool, Tottenham or Chelsea offer more money than Leeds for White in the summer of 2020, then Brighton would sell the youngster to them.

Leeds United's Ben White during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11, 2020 in Leeds, England.

