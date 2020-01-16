Our view: Mourinho should rescue Real Madrid striker with Tottenham move

Tottenham should consider Mariano Diaz.

Tottenham Hotspur's need to sign a striker should lead them to look towards the Bernabeu.

Real have a striker who is available, after a very disappointing past few months.

The La Liga giants re-signed Diaz from Lyon in 2018 after he scored 18 goals for the French side in one season.

He has barely been used by Zinedine Zidane and after netting only four times last season, he has barely had a look-in this campaign.

Diaz has just two substitute appearances to his name and is in desperate need of a move.

Tottenham meanwhile need a striker pretty desperately too, and should consider a player who they were previously reportedly interested in.

Diario Madridista linked Diaz to Tottenham back in 2017, and then last summer AS Sport linked Spurs with the striker.

The 26-year-old's record at Lyon shows he has talent, and Madrid were convinced enough to re-sign him, and a January move looks inevitable.

Marca claim Benfica are keen on a move this month. Tottenham should explore the option too, even a possible loan move.