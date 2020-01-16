Our view: Liverpool should emulate Coutinho move with raid for £30.6m attacker

Liverpool should target Brazilian star.

One of Liverpool's best ever transfers was the bargain move for Philippe Coutinho back under Brendan Rodgers.

The Reds signed a payer with great potential for a knock down price, who had hit a rocky patch early in his career.

Liverpool's gamble paid off and he made a big contribution in making the Reds the side they are today before being sold to Barcelona for a record fee.

Now there is an opportunity for Liverpool to attempt to replicate that success, with Lucas Paqueta.

What's the situation?

Lucas Paqueta is reportedly available from AC Milan and was on the bench for their Coppa Italia clash last night, with Football Italia reporting he was nearly omitted from the squad entirely.

Calciomercato reported earlier this month PSG are very keen to swoop for the Brazilian.

Brazilian outlet CalcioInsider reported in 2018 that Liverpool were interested in Paqueta, while he was starring for Flamengo.

The Reds did not make a move, with AC Milan paying £30.6 million in the hope he would be their next Kaka.

Why should Liverpool make a move?

Milan are a struggling side at the moment and occupy 10th place in Serie A.

Paqueta is not in a good situation to succeed and needs to move to fulfil his potential.

A bit like Coutinho back in 2013, the spell in Italy will have helped him adjust to Europe, even if his form is not yet clicking.

Paqueta is still only 22 years old, and while he has just one assist this season, he has only started eight Serie A games.

Put him in a side alongside Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and compatriot Roberto Firmino, and he could flourish.

It worked once, and the Reds should consider giving Paqueta a chance to be their new Coutinho while he is on the market.

The Reds would be smart to back the combination of Paqueta's talent, and Jurgen Klopp's coaching. It might just work.