Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Our view: Liverpool should emulate Coutinho move with raid for £30.6m attacker

Dan Coombs
AC Milan's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta (R) holds off Genoa's Portuguese midfielder Miguel Veloso (L) nd Genoa's Brazilian midfielder Daniel Bessa during the Italian Serie A football...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool should target Brazilian star.

AC Milan's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta (R) holds off Genoa's Portuguese midfielder Miguel Veloso (L) nd Genoa's Brazilian midfielder Daniel Bessa during the Italian Serie A football...

One of Liverpool's best ever transfers was the bargain move for Philippe Coutinho back under Brendan Rodgers.

The Reds signed a payer with great potential for a knock down price, who had hit a rocky patch early in his career.

Liverpool's gamble paid off and he made a big contribution in making the Reds the side they are today before being sold to Barcelona for a record fee.

Now there is an opportunity for Liverpool to attempt to replicate that success, with Lucas Paqueta.

 

What's the situation?

Lucas Paqueta is reportedly available from AC Milan and was on the bench for their Coppa Italia clash last night, with Football Italia reporting he was nearly omitted from the squad entirely.

Calciomercato reported earlier this month PSG are very keen to swoop for the Brazilian.

Brazilian outlet CalcioInsider reported in 2018 that Liverpool were interested in Paqueta, while he was starring for Flamengo.

The Reds did not make a move, with AC Milan paying £30.6 million in the hope he would be their next Kaka.

(L-R) Lucas Paqueta of AC Milan, Bartosz Salamon of Spal during the Italian Coppa Italia match between AC Milan v SPAL 2013 at the San Siro on January 15, 2020 in Milan Italy

Why should Liverpool make a move?

Milan are a struggling side at the moment and occupy 10th place in Serie A.

Paqueta is not in a good situation to succeed and needs to move to fulfil his potential.

A bit like Coutinho back in 2013, the spell in Italy will have helped him adjust to Europe, even if his form is not yet clicking.

Paqueta is still only 22 years old, and while he has just one assist this season, he has only started eight Serie A games.

Put him in a side alongside Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and compatriot Roberto Firmino, and he could flourish.

It worked once, and the Reds should consider giving Paqueta a chance to be their new Coutinho while he is on the market.

The Reds would be smart to back the combination of Paqueta's talent, and Jurgen Klopp's coaching. It might just work.

Lucas Paqueta' of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match between AC Milan and US Sassuolo at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 15, 2019 in Milan, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch