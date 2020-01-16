Our view: Gerrard must give 18-year-old Rangers chance after news coming out of Ibrox

Rangers may be without James Tavernier for a number of games.

Rangers have been dealt a small blow today, as right back and captain James Tavernier has been ruled out due to an appendix problem.

Initial reports had suggested that Tavernier could be out for some time, but Steven Gerrard has now suggested to Sky Sports that it will only be a two-week absence.

That still presents Rangers with an issue at right back for a few games. Do they bring in Jon Flanagan, a defensively solid option but a player lacking Tavernier's attacking input? Matt Polster coming in to play seems unlikely given his bit-part role at Ibrox, so where else can Gerrard turn?

One option is teenager Nathan Patterson, who has been earning rave reviews in the Rangers youth setup this season and even during the mid-season break in Dubai.

Patterson, 18, starred in the 6-1 hammering of Lokomotiv Tashkent earlier this month, impressing not only defensively but also going forward.

Last month, Patterson signed a new deal until 2022, and it's clear that Rangers have high hopes for him moving forward, so why not give him a chance now?

A cup tie with Stranraer on Friday is the absolute ideal time for Patterson to be given a senior debut, testing him against lower-level opposition to see how he fares in Tavernier's absence.

Patterson is touted for a huge future, and whilst he may have to wait some time to truly replace Tavernier, but the injury presents Rangers with a real chance to give their hot prospect a chance to play senior football.

Pass that test, and involvement in a home game with St Mirren could be on the horizon too. Rangers seemingly aren't fully convinced by Flanagan or Polster, and rather than go with a player who may not be in the long-term plans at Ibrox, picking a player with a huge future should be the way Gerrard goes.