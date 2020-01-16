Quick links

'Omg, yessss': Some Liverpool fans buzzing over what £40m star has tweeted

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is set to return to action at the weekend, as he has recovered from injury.

Fabinho of Liverpool FC controls the ball during the UEFA Super Cup match between FC Liverpool and FC Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has confirmed that he is ‘almost there’ as he aims to make a recovery from injury.

Fabinho has not featured for Liverpool since November, since he picked up an ankle problem.

But the £40 million (Guardian) Brazilian is now back in full training with the rest of his teammates at Anfield.

And Liverpool fans are seriously excited to have Fabinho’s latest update on Twitter, which suggests he is close to a return.

Liverpool have coped remarkably well in Fabinho’s absence, as he is such a crucial player to them.

The powerful midfielder is renowned as arguably the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League and his return will only serve to make Jurgen Klopp’s side stronger.

 

With Liverpool already 14 points clear at the top of the table, that is a daunting prospect for the rest of the division.

Liverpool are next in action against Manchester United on Sunday, but whether Fabinho will be fit to feature in that match remains to be seen. 

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

