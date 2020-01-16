Moyes allegedly wants West Ham to sign a player he predicted would be 'outstanding'

West Ham United reportedly want Ross Barkley from Chelsea this month.

According to The Mirror, West Ham United are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, targeting a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Hammers are still in the market for a midfielder after missing out on Gedson Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur, and David Moyes is seemingly eyeing Barkley.

Chelsea are unlikely to sanction such a deal, but it's worth a go for West Ham – and Moyes certainly knows all about Barkley.

Barkley was coming through at Everton whilst Moyes was in charge at Goodison Park, and it's clear that the Scot rated him highly.

Speaking way back in 2011, Moyes told The Telegraph that he was fending off interest in Barkley, and predicted that he would become an 'outstanding player'.

“Every club will want Ross Barkley because Ross Barkley is going to be an outstanding player. I’m worried it will be a difficult for us in the future,” said Moyes. “I’m sure the bigger clubs will be looking at him, but we’ve no intention of selling him. We’ve got no intention of doing it,” he added.

Barkley hasn't quite lived up to that billing, fizzling out at Everton before heading to Chelsea in January 2018, with the 26-year-old considered a case of unfulfilled potential.

Whilst he has often showed his talent with England, his record for Chelsea stands at three goals and five assists in 36 appearances, which is somewhat disappointing for a player of Barkley's obvious talent.

Moyes may still feel that he can get the best out of Barkley, but the chances of him becoming that 'outstanding' player seem remote, even if they do reunite at West Ham.