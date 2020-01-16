Quick links

Moyes admits West Ham man he's picked in every game might miss out this weekend

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on December 9, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
West Ham United are set to take on Everton next weekend, with Felipe Anderson a big doubt.

David Moyes the manager of West Ham United looks on during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and West Ham United at Bramall Lane on January 10, 2020 in Sheffield, United...

David Moyes has suggested to Football London that Felipe Anderson may miss out on playing for West Ham United against Everton at the weekend.

Anderson picked up a knock towards the end of West Ham’s last match, which has left him struggling throughout the week.

The Brazilian has still not recovered from the problem, and it seems that Moyes could now be without the winger and Arthur Masuaku on Saturday.

 

“Felipe Anderson might miss out, he’s a doubt,” Moyes said.

“Had a bad fall with ten to go against Sheffield United. Arthur Masuaku has a bit of fluid in his knee so we will see how he is.”

Anderson’s absence is a blow to West Ham, as he has generally earned praise since Moyes arrived.

The winger scored in West Ham’s first game in charge, as they won 4-0 against Bournemouth.

Anderson has started in every match which Moyes has taken charge of so far, so it will be interesting to see who the Scot picks to replace him.

West Ham could turn to Pablo Fornals or Robert Snodgrass to start, as they look to get back to winning ways against Everton.

