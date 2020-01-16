'Looks broken': BBC pundit warns Aston Villa about signing attacking duo linked with the club

Aston Villa are the lookout for a new striker this month.

BBC Sport pundit Garry Thompson has warned Aston Villa that signing either Christian Benteke or Eddie Nketiah this month isn't the answer to Dean Smith's problems.

The ex-Villa striker claimed that securing the signature of Benteke once again would be a 'romantic' one for Villa, but he made it clear that the Crystal Palace man is now 'broken' as a player.

Villa have secured the services of two players so far this month - Danny Drinkwater, who made his debut during Villa's 6-1 defeat to Man City over the weekend, and the experienced Pepe Reina.

Speaking to BBC Radio West Midlands Football Phone-In, former Villa man, Thompson, sent a stern message to the club regarding their interest in Benteke and Nketiah.

"I'd say no," Thompson told BBC Radio WM. "I think he's a romantic choice and a nostalgic choice. I think Benteke looks to me like a broken centre-forward.

"If he comes back, he might have it straight away. He might score some goals. But generally, the way he has played over the last few years, I cannot see him finding that form again.

"He [Nketiah] is a kid. We are gambling. Whatever we do now is going to be a punt I suppose. Are we gambling and punting on people like Nketiah? He's a decent footballer, but he's learning his trade. Deano said 'plug and play'. We need ready-made now, and that costs you money."

One name that won't be joining Villa is Nketiah because Arsenal are keen for him to stay in North London after they recalled him early from his loan spell at Championship side, Leeds, as reported by BBC Sport.

As for Benteke, he has seemingly fallen further down the pecking order at Selhurst Park after Palace signed Everton's Cenk Tosun.

Benteke's rise when he first joined Villa was remarkable, but ever since he left the club, his fall has been even more dramatic. It's obvious why Benteke wouldn't appeal given his recent record, but if he could get back to his best then that would be some story.