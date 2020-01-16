Quick links

Liverpool fans react to Wolves winger Adama Traore's display

John Verrall
Liverpool are said to be keen on Wolverhampton Wanderers wide-man Adama Traore.

Liverpool fans have urged Jurgen Klopp to make a move for Adama Traore after his performance for Wolverhampton Wanderers last night.

90 Minutes claims that Liverpool are interested in Traore, who has caught the eye for Wolves this season.

 

The £70 million-rated winger was actually unable to stop Wolves from falling to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester United in the FA Cup last night.

But Liverpool supporters were still impressed enough with Traore’s display to suggest he would be a good addition to their side.

Traore actually had one of his quieter games for Wolves at Old Trafford yesterday, but his importance is so great to Nuno’s side now that even when he is off colour he can cause damage.

If Traore was brought to Liverpool he would add further speed and power to Klopp’s side’s attack.

Although Traore would likely have to work even harder on his end product at Liverpool, his dribbling ability could really enhance the quality of Klopp’s side’s attacking play, if he was signed.

Any transfer would be hard for Liverpool to pull off though, as Wolves will surely want to keep hold of the powerful wide-man for as long as possible, now that it looks like he is starting to fulfil his potential.

