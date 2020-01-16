'Like Rangers have': John Hartson makes transfer claim to Celtic, questions 2 players

Both Celtic and Rangers will return to action this weekend after a strong first-half showing in the Premiership.

John Hartson has urged Celtic to sign a central defender this month and a midfield player 'like Rangers have' in Joe Aribo.

The BBC Sport pundit claimed that Celtic's defensive duo, Christopher Jullien & Kristoffer Ajer, 'struggled' against Rangers last time out because they came up against a 'quality' centre-forward, as he seemingly questioned whether they are the long-term answer for Neil Lennon.

A big few weeks await both Celtic and Rangers because the business they conclude, both ins and outs, could prove to be pivotal in who is sitting top of the tree at the end of the season.

Speaking to Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland (15/01/20 at 7:15 pm), Hartson had a suggestion for his former side, as he wants a player who can be 'box-to-box' like Aribo does with Rangers.

"I think a centre-half [is needed this month]," Hartson told BBC Sportsound. "I think Jullien is a man. He has done well ever since he has come in. But on that day against [Rangers] a quality centre-forward they [both CB's] struggled. That could be slightly alarming for Neil.

"And, of course, I would like to see a midfield player. A good midfield player who could get box-to-box. Like Rangers have in Aribo. I know we've got McGregor, Rogic and Christie. We've got some excellent players, but I don't think you can have enough.

"I would like to see, and I'm sure the Celtic fans will agree, another couple coming in. A midfielder and a centre-half."

The Gers will be in action on Friday night when they will host Stranraer in the Scottish Cup, with Celtic taking on Partick Thistle on Saturday.

That's when the Premiership action will restart once again, and if the Old Firm duo repeat what occurred during the first half of the season, then this title race will go to the final day of the season.