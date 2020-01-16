Leeds dealt another blow in striker pursuit as top-flight club respond to interest in £18m man

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest have been credited with an interest in Watford's Andre Gray.

Leeds United - and Nottingham Forest - have been dealt another blow in their pursuit of a new centre-forward.

Both Leeds and Forest have been credited with an interest in the Watford striker Andre Gray.

The links follow Southampton's apparent refusal to allow Che Adams to leave on loan this month.

But Watford, it seems, are adopting a similar stance.

Asked whether Gray could leave for Leeds or Nottingham Forest this month, the Watford manager Nigel Pearson told The London Evening Standard: "I spoke with Andre and he is very much a part of what we are trying to do here.

"I don’t have any message for anybody us. It is more for our own players and that is I am pretty happy with what we already have."

Pearson, though, refused to rule out the prospect of reinforcements arriving, offering - perhaps - a glimmer of light to Leeds and Nottingham Forest,

"I think I have already said over the last week or so that if we add to the squad it will be to strengthen it," he added.

"The players have responded very well over the last few weeks. I am really delighted with how they’ve approached games and training."

Watford are reported to have paid around £18 million for Gray two-and-a-half years ago.

But the former Burnley striker has only scored 16 goals in 88 games for the Hornets.

Gray's Championship record is substantially better though, with the 28-year-old boasting 41 goals in the same amount of games that he has played for his current employers.

