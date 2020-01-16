John Hartson shares brutally honest views on Celtic fans & their minds changing about Rangers

Celtic are two points clear of Rangers in the Premiership table.

John Hartson has brutally stated that Celtic fans have had a 'wake-up' call in regards to their Premiership title race with Rangers.

The ex-Hoops player thinks that the Celtic fans, prior to their Old Firm defeat at Parkhead, thought that they were going to walk the league, but he feels the fans have now changed their minds about Rangers.

Bot Celtic and Rangers have played each other on three occasions this term, and whilst Neil Lennon's men have picked up two wins there are those arguing that it is the Gers who have been the better team in two of those matches.

Speaking to Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland (15/01/20 at 7:10 pm), Hartson shared his honest thoughts on Celtic fans and how they are now aware of what is at stake in their quest to win nine-in-a-row.

"I think before the game on 31st of December, a lot of Celtic fans thought that they would win that game, in particular with the way that we played in the cup final," Hartson told Sportsound. "Okay, we picked up the trophy, we have played Rangers three times this season and won twice. But people will have their opinion on how Rangers played in the cup final.

"But a lot of Celtic fans fancied us to win that game and go clearer [at the top]. That would have been huge. Rangers had to win to claw it back slightly.

"I think now that there is a genuine feeling amongst the Celtic supporters that they're not walking this league. They certainly not walking this league and they are certainly not walking to nine-in-a-row. I think most fans have had a wake-up call."

Celtic's performance at Parkhead would have worried Lennon slightly because his players simply couldn't match the intensity Rangers were playing at.

But, on the plus side, Celtic are still sitting top of the tree, although they do have a game in hand, and last season they proved how strong they can be during the second half of the campaign.

Plus, the January transfer window is open and this provides both Old Firm duo to make those changes that could prove to be the difference in May.