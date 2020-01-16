Jermain Defoe urges Sky Sports pundit to join Rangers after he makes Morelos claim

Rangers striker, Jermain Defoe, played alongside Darren Bent during their time in the Premier League.

Darren Bent has boldly claimed that if Rangers were to sell Alfredo Morelos this month then it wouldn't be 'much of an issue' because they still have Jermain Defoe who would still 'take the club forward'

Defoe then urged the Sky Sports pundit and his former teammate to 'get himself up here' and join Rangers because he would 'love it'.

Former England striker, Defoe, is a squad player at Rangers after initially joining the Scottish club last January from Premier League side Bournemouth.

Speaking to Transfer Talk on Sky Sports (14/01/20 at 7:50 pm), ex-England man, Bent made the baffling claim about Morelos despite him being such a key figure for the club.

“I have said that J's [Defoe] one of the best goalscorers I have ever seen,” Bent told Sky Sports. “I learnt a lot from him. He's older than me and he's still going, which is testament to himself.

“I said if Morelos was to go I don't think it's going to be that much of an issue. I think he [Defoe] can still do it. When he plays, he scores goals. I can understand why Rangers fans love him because he will score goals. If Morelos does leave, this guy can still take the club forward.

Defoe responded: “Benty could get himself up here [to Rangers] next season, he would love it.”

It is highly unlikely that Morelos will leave Ibrox during the January transfer window but it wouldn't surprise fans if he were to leave in the summer.

He is a key part in Rangers getting to where they want to be at the end of the season, as Defoe is also playing a pivotal role for Steven Gerrard when called upon.

Morelos is the main guy for Rangers and will continue to be so. But that doesn't mean that Defoe's experience won't play its part, either on the pitch or off the pitch.

But there's no way Rangers can win the Premiership title without Morelos, who despite getting sent off prior to the international break, is seemingly learning from his off-the-ball issues from last season.