Is Silent Witness on Netflix? Can you stream episodes online?

Silent Witness series 23 has just arrived on BBC One but are older episodes available online?

Since it first appeared on our screens way back in 1996, Silent Witness has grown to be one of the most popular shows on British TV, with audience figures still standing around eight-to-nine million viewers per episode.

The show has just returned for its 23rd series and fans have been enjoying the fresh new stories.

But as the show has been going on for so long, there's a huge backlog of episodes out there for fans to delve into once series 23 comes to an end.

SILENT WITNESS: Guest star Phil Davis has appeared on BBC drama before

What is Silent Witness?

Silent Witness is an ever-evolving crime drama that tells the stories of a forensic pathology team who are tasked with working out the cause of death of a murder victim in order to help police officers find the killer, something which very often leads the forensic team to join the search for the killer themselves.

Episodes in the series are split into two parts, effectively meaning that each storyline is told in the form of a two-hour film spread over two episodes.

Is Silent Witness on Netflix?

No, Silent Witness is currently not on Netflix as of the time of writing.

If you're looking for something similar, however, there are other crime drama series from the BBC on Netflix including the likes of Death in Paradise, Line of Duty and even Sherlock amongst others.

You can still watch Silent Witness online

Despite Silent Witness not being available on Netflix, the show can still be found online.

Every episode of the show, from series 6 onwards, is available to stream for free via BBC iPlayer.

BritBox, a new streaming service from the BBC and ITV also has series 22 of Silent Witness available for a monthly subscription of £5.99 but a 30-day free trial is available.

In the meantime, Silent Witness series 23 is currently airing on Monday and Tuesday evenings on BBC One with the final pair of episodes expected to air on February 3rd and 4th respectively.