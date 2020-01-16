Inside Belmarsh prison: How many episodes of Ross Kemp documentary?

The one-and-only Ross Kemp delivers one of his most engaging shows to date.

Ross Kemp invites audiences inside Belmarsh prison with new series, but how many episodes can we expect?

When it comes to documentaries, few in the game are as fearless as Ross Kemp.

The 55-year-old English investigative journalist has given us many exciting shows across his career and is best remembered for Ross Kemp on Gangs which ran for a number of years.

Although that arguably remains the best of his titles, it's worth mentioning other efforts such as Ross Kemp in Afghanistan, Ross Kemp: Extreme World and Ross Kemp & the Armed Police.

Welcome to HMP Belmarsh with Ross Kemp

His latest documentary is Welcome to HMP Belmarsh with Ross Kemp.

It recently arrived on ITV and follows Ross as he heads into HMP Belmarsh. This is the most notorious maximum-security prison in the country, and many of the most dangerous and infamous prisoners have been sent there, including Charles Bronson!

In the series, Ross interviews a range of workers and convicts, including anti-Islamic prisoners who have been segregated from the others in aims to prevent violence.

It's an intense, enlightening watch.

Inside Belmarsh prison: How many episodes are there?

There are two episodes of Welcome to HMP Belmarsh with Ross Kemp in total.

The second airs on Thursday, January 16th 2020 on ITV at 9 pm.

When is it repeated?

Episode two is repeated on the same day on UTV at 10.45 pm.

As for other repeats, it's also set to air on Monday, January 20th on ITV at 10.45 pm and on Virgin Media One on Thursday, January 23rd at 10 pm, according to Radio Times.

Audiences react on Twitter

The series has received a fair amount of attention on Twitter.

Check out a selection of tweets:

About to start watching the new series of welcome to HMP Belmarsh with @RossKemp literally cannot wait — Gill Williams (@gillfleur) January 9, 2020

HIGHLY recommend watching this documentary “Welcome to HMP Belmarsh with Ross Kemp. Was very insightful https://t.co/L5D73VxbC1 — (@abayagxng) January 12, 2020

@RossKemp does it again with Welcome to HMP Belmarsh. Super stuff ! Highly recommend — Carter McVeigh (@cartermcv) January 9, 2020

Great insight into life in Belmarsh. Behind the scenes & not often seen great work people are doing everyday. One of the moments that’ll stick with me - DG Jenny Louie’s heartfelt engagement with a group.. https://t.co/vuOjnpPbKf — Tanya Robinson OBE (@TanyaRobsta) January 11, 2020

