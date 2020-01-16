Quick links

'I'm so confused': Some Villa fans react after links with 24-year-old suddenly emerge

John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gaston Pereiro has suggested that Aston Villa are interested in snapping him up.

Gaston Pereiro of PSV celebrates 2-1 during the Dutch Eredivisie match between SC Heerenveen v PSV at the Abe Lenstra Stadium on February 16, 2019 in Heerenveen Netherlands

Aston Villa fans have had mixed reviews after Gaston Pereiro suggested he was weighing up an offer from them.

Pereiro told Sport890 that he is set to move on from current club PSV, with Villa making an offer for him.

 

“PSV told me that they have already come to an agreement with Cincinnati. I told my representative that if there is a chance to stay in Europe I prefer that. He is working on an offer from Aston Villa,” he revealed.

The comments have certainly got Villa fans talking, as it seems that they could be closing in on making a signing.

But not every Villa fan is totally enthused by the thought of bringing in the Uruguayan.

While some claret and blues supporters feel that bringing Pereiro in would be a wise move, others are totally unfamiliar with his quality.

Pereiro would add a goalscoring threat to Villa’s midfield and some creativity if he was to join.

But Dean Smith’s side appear more focused on making striking additions, so it would be somewhat of a surprise if a new playmaker was to be snapped up.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

