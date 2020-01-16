'I'm so confused': Some Villa fans react after links with 24-year-old suddenly emerge

Gaston Pereiro has suggested that Aston Villa are interested in snapping him up.

Aston Villa fans have had mixed reviews after Gaston Pereiro suggested he was weighing up an offer from them.

Pereiro told Sport890 that he is set to move on from current club PSV, with Villa making an offer for him.

“PSV told me that they have already come to an agreement with Cincinnati. I told my representative that if there is a chance to stay in Europe I prefer that. He is working on an offer from Aston Villa,” he revealed.

The comments have certainly got Villa fans talking, as it seems that they could be closing in on making a signing.

But not every Villa fan is totally enthused by the thought of bringing in the Uruguayan.

While some claret and blues supporters feel that bringing Pereiro in would be a wise move, others are totally unfamiliar with his quality.

Pereiro would add a goalscoring threat to Villa’s midfield and some creativity if he was to join.

But Dean Smith’s side appear more focused on making striking additions, so it would be somewhat of a surprise if a new playmaker was to be snapped up.