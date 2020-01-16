'I would drive him there': Some fans react after hearing Leeds want to sign their player

Leeds United are said to be interested in signing Andre Gray from Watford.

Watford fans want Andre Gray sold, amid rumours that Leeds United are interested in him.

Leeds Live claim that Leeds have an interest in signing the forward, who has struggled for goals so far this season.

Gray has hit the back of the net just twice in 18 appearances for the Hornets.

And there is a feeling among Watford fans that now would be a good time to cash in on the 28-year-old, with Leeds said to be looking at bringing him in.

Leeds need to find a new striker following the departure of Eddie Nketiah earlier this month.

Leeds simply cannot go for the rest of the season with Patrick Bamford as their only out and out striker, as an injury to him would now be disastrous.

Although Gray has struggled at the top level, his previous record in the Championship suggests he could be a great addition.

And Leeds fans should be excited over the potential addition of Gray, even if Watford fans are willing to see the striker leave.