'I would drive him there': Some fans react after hearing Leeds want to sign their player

John Verrall
Watford striker Andre Gray (r) celebrates with Andre Carrillo after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Swansea City and Watford at Liberty Stadium on...
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United are said to be interested in signing Andre Gray from Watford.

Watford fans want Andre Gray sold, amid rumours that Leeds United are interested in him.

Leeds Live claim that Leeds have an interest in signing the forward, who has struggled for goals so far this season.

 

Gray has hit the back of the net just twice in 18 appearances for the Hornets.

And there is a feeling among Watford fans that now would be a good time to cash in on the 28-year-old, with Leeds said to be looking at bringing him in.

Leeds need to find a new striker following the departure of Eddie Nketiah earlier this month.

Leeds simply cannot go for the rest of the season with Patrick Bamford as their only out and out striker, as an injury to him would now be disastrous.

Although Gray has struggled at the top level, his previous record in the Championship suggests he could be a great addition.

And Leeds fans should be excited over the potential addition of Gray, even if Watford fans are willing to see the striker leave.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

