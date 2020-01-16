'I feel sorry for Moyes': Some West Ham fans react after hearing latest transfer rumour

West Ham United are said to be interested in signing Chelsea's Ross Barkley.

West Ham United fans are sceptical over whether a deal for Ross Barkley could happen.

The Daily Mirror claim that West Ham want to take Barkley from Chelsea on a season long-loan.

David Moyes is thought to be wanting to add a midfielder to his side’s ranks, as he seeks to add quality over the January transfer window.

Moyes has worked with Barkley before at Everton, and knows the England international well.

But most West Ham supporters are doubtful over whether a deal will ever take place with Chelsea for the playmaker, and some are frustrated that they appear to be looking to the loan market once again.

I actually fel sorry for Moyes, he’ll never get any backing. But he should of also been stronger when taking over and demand a transfer kitty of at leave £20-25m this window. — Rob Waldon WHUFC ⚒ (@RobWaldon) January 15, 2020

Loan again ? Do the Daves realise we are allowed to buy players too — Graham Sparks (@UlsterWasp) January 15, 2020

Loans r u mad — Jordan (@jordandunne200) January 15, 2020

He’s stilll getting game time at Chelsea why would he come to westham? Plus do we need desperately another attacking midfield player? We need some legs and muscle! — Steve Wand (wandie) (@Wandsworld) January 16, 2020

And the circus carries on... — ⚒ Aktolgalı ⚒ (@Imran75598389) January 16, 2020

Just another name to keep the fans happy until they buy bargain basement Joe Allen, it's history repeating it's self every year — Black Swan Art (@ArtandPrintsale) January 16, 2020

Well this ain’t gunna happen is it — Ashley Miles (@ashmilesWHUFC) January 15, 2020

If Barkley was brought to West Ham he would at least see regular game time.

The 26-year-old has struggled to break into Chelsea’s side this term, although he did start in their last match against Burnley.

If Barkley was to sign for West Ham he could play alongside Declan Rice and Mark Noble in the Hammers' midfield.