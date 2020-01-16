Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

'I feel sorry for Moyes': Some West Ham fans react after hearing latest transfer rumour

John Verrall
Ross Barkley of Bournemouth during the FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on January 05, 2020 in London, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United are said to be interested in signing Chelsea's Ross Barkley.

Ross Barkley of Bournemouth during the FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on January 05, 2020 in London, England.

West Ham United fans are sceptical over whether a deal for Ross Barkley could happen.

The Daily Mirror claim that West Ham want to take Barkley from Chelsea on a season long-loan.

David Moyes is thought to be wanting to add a midfielder to his side’s ranks, as he seeks to add quality over the January transfer window.

 

Moyes has worked with Barkley before at Everton, and knows the England international well.

But most West Ham supporters are doubtful over whether a deal will ever take place with Chelsea for the playmaker, and some are frustrated that they appear to be looking to the loan market once again.

If Barkley was brought to West Ham he would at least see regular game time.

The 26-year-old has struggled to break into Chelsea’s side this term, although he did start in their last match against Burnley.

If Barkley was to sign for West Ham he could play alongside Declan Rice and Mark Noble in the Hammers' midfield.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch