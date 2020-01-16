Quick links

Leicester City

Premier League

Championship

'Fantastic news', 'great to see': Some fans react to arrival of 'great' Leicester player

Giuseppe Labellarte
Andy King of Leicester celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 during the npower Championship match between Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers at The King Power Stadium on February 26, 2013 in...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City have send Andy King out on loan to Huddersfield.

Andy King signs for Huddersfield Town on loan from Leicester City until the end of the season at PPG Canalside on January 14, 2020 in Huddersfield, England.

Following the news that Leicester City midfielder Andy King has left the Foxes on loan, a number of Huddersfield Town fans have been having their say on the new arrival.

The 31-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Glasgow Rangers, but made only two appearances for Steven Gerrard's side.

As such, he was recalled by the Foxes earlier this month and on Thursday, it was confirmed that King would link up with Championship side Huddersfield for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

 

 

The Wales international has made 378 appearances for the Foxes in all competitions since joining in 2017.

During that time, King lifted the League One, Championship and Premier League titles, establishing himself as a bona fide legend at the King Power Stadium.

King, who has also taken in loan spells with Swansea City and Derby County, will now join up with Danny Cowley’s Terriers as they prepare to host Brentford in the league on Saturday afternoon.

Here is what some Huddersfield fans have been saying on social media about King's arrival:

Andy King of Leicester City celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion at The King Power Stadium on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch