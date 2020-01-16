'Fantastic news', 'great to see': Some fans react to arrival of 'great' Leicester player

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City have send Andy King out on loan to Huddersfield.

Following the news that Leicester City midfielder Andy King has left the Foxes on loan, a number of Huddersfield Town fans have been having their say on the new arrival.

The 31-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Glasgow Rangers, but made only two appearances for Steven Gerrard's side.

As such, he was recalled by the Foxes earlier this month and on Thursday, it was confirmed that King would link up with Championship side Huddersfield for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

The Wales international has made 378 appearances for the Foxes in all competitions since joining in 2017.

During that time, King lifted the League One, Championship and Premier League titles, establishing himself as a bona fide legend at the King Power Stadium.

King, who has also taken in loan spells with Swansea City and Derby County, will now join up with Danny Cowley’s Terriers as they prepare to host Brentford in the league on Saturday afternoon.

Here is what some Huddersfield fans have been saying on social media about King's arrival:

