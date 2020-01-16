Quick links

Hockaday said he wanted to sign current reported Leeds target but Cellino wouldn’t let him

Watford striker Andre Gray (r) celebrates with Andre Carrillo after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Swansea City and Watford at Liberty Stadium on...
Leeds United are said to be interested in Watford striker Andre Gray, six years after he was put on to their radar.

Andre Gray of Watford looks on prior to the Premier League match between Watford and Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road on April 21, 2018 in Watford, England.

If Leeds United do sign Andre Gray this summer, then they will finally bring in the man that David Hockaday wanted to buy way back in 2014.

Hockaday’s time at Leeds was nothing short of a disaster in general, but he could have done them a big favour by landing Gray.

Hockaday has claimed that he identified Gray’s talents when he was at the helm, but Massimo Cellino wouldn’t back him over doing a deal.

 

“He [Cellino] said: ‘Go and get me a young, unproven striker that will score goals and we can sell on,’” Hockaday revealed to the Guardian. “I said: ‘Andre Gray.’

"A few days later, he said: ‘No, I’ve spoken to him and his agent, he’s too much.’ I said: ‘From Luton to Leeds United, and he’s too much?’ Later into the season, he goes and gets [Mirco] Antenucci for millions of pounds.”

If Leeds had signed Gray from Luton Town back in 2014 he would have come at a much cheaper price than they will have to pay now.

Leeds Live suggest that Leeds are keen on snapping up Gray, who is now playing Premier League football with Watford.

Andre Gray of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Burnley at Selhurst Park on April 29, 2017 in London, England.

The Whites are on the hunt for a new forward to fill the void left by Eddie Nketiah’s departure, and Gray could be a good option.

The 28-year-old has previously proven a prolific scorer at Championship level, and has a credible track record even in the top tier.

If Leeds had got hold of Gray in 2014, like Hockaday advised, he would have been a brilliant addition all those years ago - and he could still be a very appealing one now, as Marcelo Bielsa’s men aim for promotion.

