‘He has limits’: Bielsa explains why he isn’t using one Leeds talent, addresses future

Ryan Edmondson is struggling to play for the Leeds United first team.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has told Leeds Live that he does not plan to send Ryan Edmondson out on loan in the January transfer window.

Bielsa has also explained why the 18-year-old striker is struggling to get playing time for Leeds.

Bielsa told Leeds Live about Edmondson: “Thirty-five players are working with us and we look at everyone of them, after I choose what I think are the best players. Of course, he has limits and he recognises them.

“Maybe Edmondson is the best goalscorer on the team and he should play instead if Bamford and I am wrong, but what everybody has to know, and no doubt, everything Bamford does in training and matches, I am looking at it.

“I watch all of Edmondson’s training and matches. His effort and everything he does. After I evaluate and I take decisions. Maybe they are wrong.”

The Leeds head coach added when asked if Edmondson could go out on loan: “We didn’t consider this possibility. He is 18. The process of the development of one young player is linked with his own reality.”

Promising talent

Edmondson is a very talented and promising young striker who has done well for the youth team of Leeds.

The striker has made only a handful of appearances for the Whites’ first team since joining from York City in 2017.

According to WhoScored, the teenager played 19 minutes in the Championship last season and 16 minutes in the league during the 2017-18 campaign.

Bielsa has yet to use the youngster in the league this season, but perhaps the striker’s chances will come in the coming weeks and months.

After all, Leeds cannot reply on Patrick Bamford to play 90 minutes week in and week out.

Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 52 points from 27 matches, just a point behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.