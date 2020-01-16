Harry Redknapp claims Tottenham ace with one PL start is proof Spurs don't need another striker

Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son will seemingly deputise up top during Harry Kane's absence for Tottenham Hotspur.

Harry Redknapp has claimed that Tottenham youngster, Japhet Tanganga, is proof that the club doesn't need to dip into the market to sign another striker.

The former Premier League manager praised Tanganga's recent rise and first Premier League start, as Redknapp thinks that there could be 'another' young kid who Spurs can unearth from their reserves.

Troy Parrott, who came into Tottenham's senior scene before Tanganga, is that individual but he has struggled to earn minutes under Mourinho recently despite those two FA Cup games against a Championship side.

Nonetheless, Redknapp pointed out how last season Spurs were able to cope without Harry Kane and how teams now tend to play without a number nine anyway, as he backed Mourinho to cope without their star man up top.

"I love Harry, what a player," Redknapp told Sky Sports. "But they got away with it last year [when Kane was out from early April until the end of the season]. [Heung-Min] Son, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, managed to find a way of playing. They got to the Champions League final. A lot of teams nowadays play without a central striker.

"I don't think I would dive in now and take somebody who, in three months time, is going to have to sit on the bench and will be surplus to requirements.

"If I was Jose, I think I would sit tight. They have unearthed a young kid out of the reserves this week [Japhet Tanganga], who came in and played all across the back four - he's been great.

"I am sure there might be another one there, who they might want to give a chance to. Chelsea have done it - there are lots of talented kids out there and they just need a chance to play."

If Spurs do decide against signing another striker this month then it would be a risk because they are trying to chase Champions League football.

Last season, when Kane was on the sidelines, Son was the guy who stood up for Spurs, and what was even better, they reached the Champions League final.

But Son wasn't the only one standing up back then. Lucas Moura also showcased his true worth, as did Fernando Llorente, who left the club in the summer.