Ex-Tottenham captain compares Tanganga to club hero

Dan Coombs
Tottenham youngster is likened to fan favourite.

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Japhet Tanganga is the man of the moment after starting two games in a row.

Spurs won the most recent one, a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough in the FA Cup, with Tanganga playing at right-back.

The 20-year-old played at centre-back against Liverpool and impressed with his composed performance, showing few signs of nerves.

 

He was Tottenham's man of the match against Middlesbrough and former Spurs captain Graham Roberts reached out to him to praise him on social media.

Roberts compared Tanganga to Ledley King, one of Tottenham's best centre-backs across the past two decades, who also came through the club's academy.

Tanganga has given Jose Mourinho a welcome selection decision, both at centre-back and right-back.

Right-back has been a problem role all season and while it is a big ask for Tanganga to succeed where so many others have failed to impress, he is deserving of more opportunities to show what he can do.

Spurs are next in action away at Watford on Saturday.

