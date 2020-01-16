Grace and Frankie: Who plays Jack and Nick? Guest stars and screen legends!

Season 6 of Grace and Frankie is now available to stream on Netflix.

The new season of Grace and Frankie boasts some exceptional guest stars and Jack and Nick are certainly worth celebrating. 

Of all the Netflix shows, this one stands out as the biggest winner!

Why is that, you may ask? Well, since it was renewed for a seventh season back in September 2019, it is the longest-running Netflix original series. That's a pretty big deal. 

There are many great titles on the streaming service, but this one has consistently proven to be a total gem since it landed back in 2015. Created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, this US comedy centres upon two friends Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) who become acquainted as a result of their husbands declaring their love for one another and plans of marriage. 

A supporting cast including Sam Waterston, Brooklyn Decker, Martin Sheen, Ethan Embry, June Diane Raphael makes it even better, too. Thankfully, season 6 arrived this January, giving audiences thirteen new episodes and time with even more familiar faces! 

Grace and Frankie

Grace and Frankie: Jack

As highlighted by Decider, Michael McKean plays Jack, who becomes Frankie’s love interest. 

The 72-year-old actor will be no stranger to most, as he's starred in a range of TV series including Good Omens (he played Shadwell), Better Call Saul (Chuck McGill), The X-Files (Morris Fletcher) and Family Tree (Keith Chadwick). 

If you're unfamiliar with these roles, then perhaps his filmography will ring a few bells...

Michae has starred in such films as 1984's Clue (Mr. Green), Planes, Trains & Automobiles (State Trooper), Airheads (Milo Jackson) and most famously, This is Spinal Tap (David St. Hubbins). 

Michael McKean of 'Breeders' attends the FX Networks' Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 09, 2020 in Pasadena, California.Michael McKean of 'Breeders' attends the FX Networks' Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 09, 2020 in Pasadena, California.

Who plays Nick in Grace and Frankie?

As for the character of Nick - businessman and Grace's partner - we have Peter Gallagher, as noted by ScreenRant

His character has proven pretty divisive, but one thing's for sure, and it's that Peter Gallagher is a class performer. The 64-year-old has lent his talents to a range of shows over the years, such as Togetherness (Larry), The Good Wife (Ethan Carver), Covert Affairs (Arthur Campbell), Californication (Dean Stacy Koons) and New Girl (Gavin). 

However, he is best known for reprising the role of Sandy Kohen on The O.C.

Just like Michael, he also boasts some impressive film credits, with roles in American Beauty (Buddy Kane), While You Were Sleeping (Peter), Short Cuts (Stormy Weathers), Sex, Lies, and Videotape (John) and Burlesque (Vince). 

Peter Gallagher attends a special screening of Peter Gallagher attends a special screening of "Grace and Frankie Season 6", presented by Netflix, on January 15, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Audiences react to Grace and Frankie season 6!

Grace and Frankie talk has already swept Twitter again. 

Check out a selection of tweets below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

