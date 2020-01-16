Golden chance for Leeds with Bielsa's reported £7.5m target desperate to move

Marcelo Bielsa has a golden chance to bring a top Championship striker to Leeds United with Matej Vydra reportedly desperate to secure his Burnley exit.

£11 million benchwarmer Matej Vydra is desperate to secure a move away from Burnley this month, according to the Lancashire Telegraph – and this could be music to the ears of Leeds United.

As you might expect, signing a new striker during the January transfer window is proving to be a rather difficult challenge. Two weeks after Eddie Nketiah bid farewell to life at Elland Road to make a premature return to Arsenal, it seems that Leeds are no closer to finding a replacement.

The likes of Billy Sharp and Rhian Brewster are out of their reach while Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is desperate to keep Che Adams on the South Coast. Yohan Boli, meanwhile, sealed a belated move to Al Rayyan over the weekend, after Leeds made a failed attempt to hijack the £2.5 million deal (Transfermarkt).

But, with just a fortnight remaining in the transfer window, it seems that one door has swung open.

The Mirror (22 November, page 74) claimed that Leeds were eyeing up a £7.5 million deal to bring Vydra to Elland Road at long last. Marcelo Bielsa is a big fan of the Czech Republic international and, after trying and failing to sign him in the summer of 2018, a move might finally be on the cards 18 months on.

A speedy number nine who broke the 20-goal barrier twice in the Championship, for both Derby County and Watford, has played just 100 minutes of Premier League football this season and is eyeing an escape route from his Turf Moor nightmare.

Birmingham have expressed an interest but Vydra’s plight has surely not gone unnoticed at Elland Road.

If Vydra can rediscover the form that saw him hit the net 21 times in his final campaign at Pride Park, he could be the man who makes Leeds’ Premier League dreams a reality.