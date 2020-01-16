Quick links

'Get it done', 'I can't see it':..Some Everton fans react to links with 'decent' £17m ace

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly trying to bring Matias Vecino to Goodison Park.

Matias Vecino of FC Internazionale during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and FC Internazionale at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 6 January 2020.

A number of Everton fans have been giving their thoughts on the transfer report linking the Toffees to Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino.

According to Calciomercato, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is keen on bringing in the Uruguayan midfielder to Goodison Park this month to strengthen his side in the middle of the park.

Vecino moved to Inter from Fiorentina in August 2017 for £20million, and has played 88 times for the Nerazzurri.

 

This season, meanwhile, the 41-times capped Uruguay international has made 17 appearances in all competitions for Inter, scoring twice.

However, with Inter reportedly looking to to make room for Christian Eriksen's impending arrival from Tottenham Hotspur, Vecino could be set to up sticks.

The report suggests that the Italian club would only require 15 to 20 million Euros (£12.8m - £17m) to part way with Vecino, which is a seemingly reasonable price for an experienced midfielder.

Matias Vecino of FC Internazionale Milano during the Italian Serie A match between Internazionale v Genoa at the San Siro on December 21, 2019 in Milan Italy

At present, Everton are having some issues in midfield, with Andre Gomes still sidelined, Jean-Philippe Gbamin only just returning to training, and question marks over the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson and Morgan Schneiderlin.

Here is how some Everton fans have reacted to the speculation surrounding the combative 28-year-old:

Carlo Ancelotti the head coach

