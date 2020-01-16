'Get it done', 'I can't see it':..Some Everton fans react to links with 'decent' £17m ace

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly trying to bring Matias Vecino to Goodison Park.

A number of Everton fans have been giving their thoughts on the transfer report linking the Toffees to Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino.

According to Calciomercato, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is keen on bringing in the Uruguayan midfielder to Goodison Park this month to strengthen his side in the middle of the park.

Vecino moved to Inter from Fiorentina in August 2017 for £20million, and has played 88 times for the Nerazzurri.

This season, meanwhile, the 41-times capped Uruguay international has made 17 appearances in all competitions for Inter, scoring twice.

However, with Inter reportedly looking to to make room for Christian Eriksen's impending arrival from Tottenham Hotspur, Vecino could be set to up sticks.

The report suggests that the Italian club would only require 15 to 20 million Euros (£12.8m - £17m) to part way with Vecino, which is a seemingly reasonable price for an experienced midfielder.

At present, Everton are having some issues in midfield, with Andre Gomes still sidelined, Jean-Philippe Gbamin only just returning to training, and question marks over the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson and Morgan Schneiderlin.

Here is how some Everton fans have reacted to the speculation surrounding the combative 28-year-old:

Can’t see us spending 20mil on a player who will be 29 at the start of next season. He’s a good player but not outstanding imo. — SL-EFC (@EfcSl) 16 January 2020

We’re not gonna pay €20m euros for a player who’s 29 soon and let’s be honest wont be first or second choice when we have a fully fit squad of players. Would take him on loan for the rest of the season though l. Decent player. — Gary Williams (@Williams86G) 16 January 2020

I would extremely surprised considering he’s 28. With Gomes and Gbamin due back in the next few months, I can’t see it — EFCUTFT (@UTFT18782) 16 January 2020

Unless a loan with option to buy? While they are back in months, we need more quality now, to have a chance of Europa or CL. — Xenophon Law (@TheXentertainer) 16 January 2020

Loan I would take him.... perm deal no thanks — Anthony Doyle (@MeDoyle88) 16 January 2020

Don’t rate him my opinion ‍♂️ — TheBlues (@gflan02) 16 January 2020

Get it done so I never have to see Sigurdsson or Schneiderlin again — Phil (@NOTGungaChief) 16 January 2020