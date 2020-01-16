'Get him': Tottenham fans react to reported target's outstanding display

Reports suggested that Jose Mourinho was set to get his hands on AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek - is the Spurs target still Premier League bound?

All eyes were firmly fixed on Krzysztof Piatek as AC Milan welcomed SPAL to the San Siro for a Coppa Italia clash – and not just because the Poland international was keeping Zlatan Ibrahimovic out of the starting XI.

Six days after The Sun reported that Tottenham Hotspur had agreed a £28 million deal to bring Milan’s number nine to north London, it seems that negotiations have stalled somewhat. The fact that Piatek was picked to start on Wednesday night certainly doesn’t suggest that a departure is imminent.

But if Spurs were watching on, and you can guarantee that they were, the Premier League giants would certainly have been impressed by the performance of a natural-born penalty-box poacher who produced arguably his finest display of the season.

It was Piatek’s classy, confident finish, dispatched into the bottom corner from a one-on-one, which set Milan on their way to a comfortable 3-0 win. Not content with that, a man who has never provided a single Serie A assist then set up Samu Castillejo’s second-half pearler.

If this was an audition, Piatek aced it with flying colours.

