'Get him': Tottenham fans react to reported target's outstanding display

Danny Owen
Tottenham fans mural before the game spelling out To Dare To Do during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax at at the Tottenham Hotspur...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reports suggested that Jose Mourinho was set to get his hands on AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek - is the Spurs target still Premier League bound?

Samuel Castillejo of AC Milan celebrates after scoring his team second goal with Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan during the Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and SPAL at Stadio Giuseppe...

All eyes were firmly fixed on Krzysztof Piatek as AC Milan welcomed SPAL to the San Siro for a Coppa Italia clash – and not just because the Poland international was keeping Zlatan Ibrahimovic out of the starting XI.

Six days after The Sun reported that Tottenham Hotspur had agreed a £28 million deal to bring Milan’s number nine to north London, it seems that negotiations have stalled somewhat. The fact that Piatek was picked to start on Wednesday night certainly doesn’t suggest that a departure is imminent.

Spal's Serbian defender Nenad Tomovic (C) tackles AC Milan's Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek (L) during the Italian Cup (Coppa Italia) round of 16 football match AC Milan vs SPAL on...

But if Spurs were watching on, and you can guarantee that they were, the Premier League giants would certainly have been impressed by the performance of a natural-born penalty-box poacher who produced arguably his finest display of the season.

It was Piatek’s classy, confident finish, dispatched into the bottom corner from a one-on-one, which set Milan on their way to a comfortable 3-0 win. Not content with that, a man who has never provided a single Serie A assist then set up Samu Castillejo’s second-half pearler.

If this was an audition, Piatek aced it with flying colours.

Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan celebrates goal during the Italian Coppa Italia match between AC Milan v SPAL 2013 at the San Siro on January 15, 2020 in Milan Italy

 

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

