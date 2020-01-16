Fortnite: How to get the Ninja skin from the Icon Series before it's removed

How to get the Ninja skin in Fortnite from the newly announced Icon Series by Epic Games.

Epic Games released their patch notes for Fortnite update 11.40 yesterday along with a new batch of Overtime challenges to complete before season one of Chapter 2 comes to an end. The studio also announced a new Icon Series which starts with players being able to download a skin of the famous streamer Ninja.

Ninja is the first Fortnite player to be blessed with his own skin in the game, and people have regarded this as a special moment that was simply inevitable. The much beloved streamer had been teasing his fans that a huge announcement was imminent, but what we've been given is better than what most people would have expected.

Below you'll discover how to get the skin before it's removed, as well as what other internet personalities are so far announced to be a part of Epic Games' newly announced Icon Series.

How to get the Ninja skin in Fortnite

The Ninja skin in Fortnite will be available to get on January 16th at 16:00 PST and 19:00 EST.

You will need to buy it from the item shop where the Ninja skin will come with a Dual Katanas Pickaxe, a Ninja style emote and Ninja's Back Edge Bling.

Epic Games' newly added skin will be the first of their Icon Series, but it will only be available in the item shop until January 19th where it will be removed at the times of 17:00 PST and 20:00 EST.

I've dreamt of having a skin in Fortnite since I started playing the game. Today, my dream becomes reality. Get the Ninja Fortnite Skin in the Epic store Thursday 6 p.m. CST-Sunday 7 p.m. Don't forget to use code NINJA! #NinjaSkin #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/xTn9UlbkGI — Ninja (@Ninja) January 15, 2020

What is the Fortnite Icon Series?

The Fortnite Icon Series is said to bring "the artistic vision, personality, and attitude of top creators to Fortnite" (via Epic Games).

This suggests that the series won't strictly relate to just streamers and YouTubers, which is also hinted at by Epic Games mentioning that it is a continuation of their past collaborations with artists such as Marshmello and Major Lazer.

Going by the namedrop of Marshmello, this suggests that the Icon Series will be more than just skins as Marshmello famously performed a concert in the Battle Royale game.

No one can properly say what's going to happen with the Icon Series, but what we do know is that YouTuber TheGrefG and Loserfruit will be involved somehow soon.