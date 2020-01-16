Quick links

'Ffs', 'Baffled': Some Leeds fans are in utter disbelief at latest striker news

A painting of Marcelo Bielsa, manager of Leeds United on an electric box ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11,...
Eddie Nketiah was on-loan at Leeds United for the first half of the Championship campaign before being recalled by his parent club.

Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal smiles before the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London, England.

Leeds United fans are in utter disbelief after hearing the news that Eddie Nketiah will not be going out on loan again this month. 

As reported by BBC Sport, Nketiah will stay at Arsenal after he was recalled by his parent club because of a lack of game time at Championship side Leeds.

 

The Elland Road faithful cannot understand why he didn't just stay at Leeds because he will seemingly now earn less game time returning to the Emirates.

Whilst Nketiah could still find the back of the net at Leeds, Marcelo Bielsa wasn't too keen on starting him in the Championship, with Patrick Bamford being his main man up top.

Ironically enough, in Nketiah's last few games for Leeds, he did start for Bielsa, but that wasn't seemingly enough for the London club who will have a closer look at their player.

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Preston North End at Elland Road on December 26, 2019 in Leeds, England.

When Nketiah was originally shipped out on-loan, Unai Emery was in charge of Arsenal, as Mikel Arteta has now taken the reigns at the club. 

It now remains to be seen what type of role Nketiah will play at Arsenal and how many minutes/starts he will earn because there is fierce competition ahead of him. 

If his game time remains the same or diminishes further then Leeds supporters will rightly ask what was the point in him going back in January because he would have been better off trying to help the Yorkshire club earn promotion.to the Premier League.  

Here is a selection of Leeds United fans reacting to the Nketiah news: 

