'Ffs', 'Baffled': Some Leeds fans are in utter disbelief at latest striker news

Eddie Nketiah was on-loan at Leeds United for the first half of the Championship campaign before being recalled by his parent club.

Leeds United fans are in utter disbelief after hearing the news that Eddie Nketiah will not be going out on loan again this month.

As reported by BBC Sport, Nketiah will stay at Arsenal after he was recalled by his parent club because of a lack of game time at Championship side Leeds.

The Elland Road faithful cannot understand why he didn't just stay at Leeds because he will seemingly now earn less game time returning to the Emirates.

Whilst Nketiah could still find the back of the net at Leeds, Marcelo Bielsa wasn't too keen on starting him in the Championship, with Patrick Bamford being his main man up top.

Ironically enough, in Nketiah's last few games for Leeds, he did start for Bielsa, but that wasn't seemingly enough for the London club who will have a closer look at their player.

When Nketiah was originally shipped out on-loan, Unai Emery was in charge of Arsenal, as Mikel Arteta has now taken the reigns at the club.

It now remains to be seen what type of role Nketiah will play at Arsenal and how many minutes/starts he will earn because there is fierce competition ahead of him.

If his game time remains the same or diminishes further then Leeds supporters will rightly ask what was the point in him going back in January because he would have been better off trying to help the Yorkshire club earn promotion.to the Premier League.

Here is a selection of Leeds United fans reacting to the Nketiah news:

Arsenal keeping Nketiah is hilarious in one way, because I'd actually pay to see Lee Johnson's reaction, but Arsenal recalled him because they weren't happy with his game time. They aren;'t going to play him more than we were... Cheers lads. #lufc — Josh Hobbs (@JoshAHobbs) January 15, 2020

How many more minutes is Nketiah going to get at Arsenal than #lufc ? pic.twitter.com/qncRn8FW87 — Dave Langford (@chopofpork) January 15, 2020

Baffled by Nketiah, surely you would grind out your first professional loan spell rather than returning back to sit in the Arsenal U23. #Lufc — Lee (@LufcLee19) January 15, 2020

So Nketiah is NOT going back out on loan.... Should have just left him with us surely seeing as we paid for a whole season — Chelle ?￰ﾟﾒﾛ (@ChelleLUFC) January 15, 2020

So he’d probably got more game time staying at Leeds!! Ffs!! — julian abbey (@1jabbey) January 15, 2020

surely would have got more game time at leeds!?! — Mark G (@Mark_G_1982) January 15, 2020

Recalled from Leeds due to lack of game time, so he can sit on the bench at Arsenal.



Smooth brain tactics. — NJ - LUFC (@wafll247) January 15, 2020