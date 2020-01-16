Quick links

'Hell yessss', 'not what we need': Some Everton fans discuss report on £25m international

Giuseppe Labellarte
Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are reportedly trying to bring Everton Soares to Goodison Park.

Chilean Universidad Catolica Juan Cornejo (L) vies for the ball with Brazil's Gremio footballer Everton Soares (R) during a Copa Libertadores football match at the San Carlos de Apoquindo...

A number of Everton fans have been giving their thoughts on the latest transfer report linking the Toffees with Everton Soares.

The Goodison Park side was linked with the Gremio winger in the lead-up to the January transfer window, with Goal Brazil claiming that the Toffees would be tabling in a 35million Euro (around £30million) bid.

Despite Marco Silva having been replaced by Carlo Ancelotti at the Everton helm, ESPN believes that the interest remains and that Toffees are currently preparing a bid in the region of 30million Euro (around £25million) for the Gremio ace.

 

 

Brazilian outlet Correio do Povo have recently quoted Gremio’s director Klauss Camera as saying: "Everton at Everton is a situation that is coming up more intensely, but there’s no presented offer. In recent months, he’s been linked to several giants in Europe, but nothing concrete."

Here is what some of the Goodison faithful have been saying on social media:

Everton is a right-footed winger who can play off either side, with a knack of cutting inside and letting rip with curling right-foot efforts like a mirror-image Arjen Robben.

The 23-year-old was Brazil's star at their Copa America triumph last summer and he's also been impressive at club level, with 15 goals and seven assists in 42 games last term (Transfermarkt).

Given Everton's current struggles on the right flank, with Theo Walcott continuing to blow hot and cold and no natural replacements for him, it would make sense for the Toffees to have an interest in such a talented winger.

7th July 2019; Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Copa America football final, Brazil versus Peru; Everton Sousa Soares of Brazil celebrates his goal for 1-0 in the 15th minute

