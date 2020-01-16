'Hell yessss', 'not what we need': Some Everton fans discuss report on £25m international

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are reportedly trying to bring Everton Soares to Goodison Park.

A number of Everton fans have been giving their thoughts on the latest transfer report linking the Toffees with Everton Soares.

The Goodison Park side was linked with the Gremio winger in the lead-up to the January transfer window, with Goal Brazil claiming that the Toffees would be tabling in a 35million Euro (around £30million) bid.

Despite Marco Silva having been replaced by Carlo Ancelotti at the Everton helm, ESPN believes that the interest remains and that Toffees are currently preparing a bid in the region of 30million Euro (around £25million) for the Gremio ace.

Brazilian outlet Correio do Povo have recently quoted Gremio’s director Klauss Camera as saying: "Everton at Everton is a situation that is coming up more intensely, but there’s no presented offer. In recent months, he’s been linked to several giants in Europe, but nothing concrete."

Here is what some of the Goodison faithful have been saying on social media:

Everton Soares flirting away on all Everton social media channel's. I'd hazard a guess its on and we will play a direct rapid right footer on the right side. May eventually shift over but suspect he will play there and get some old fashioned chalk on his boots. — County Road Bobblers (@CBobblers1878) 15 January 2020

Kid can take on defenders with ease. Will be the best dribbler on the team instantly. Nice boot too — MPLS Toffee (@MPLS_Toffee) 15 January 2020

Just dont see the point in buying a player to then not play him in his best position — Leo Evans (@Leo_Evans96) 15 January 2020

Can definitely see this getting done. Richarlison saying "we're waiting for you" wouldnt come from nothing! Love to see it — Connor.R6 (@ConMcCoy11) 15 January 2020

Our finances say it doesn’t really matter what we think as we won’t, because we can’t.

Loans at the very best. — Matt (@africansunset73) 15 January 2020

Yes, for the shirt sales alone. — Gyorgi (@TweetGyorgi) 15 January 2020

So long as we offload some of the deadwood first, yes — (@StyloDZN) 15 January 2020

Not what we need and far too risky — El Pivote (@elpivoteftbl) 15 January 2020

We need to shore up defence before a winger. — Farhad & Usmanov independent traders (@DancemacabreE) 15 January 2020

Why wait get him in now — Martin1878 (@MJA1878) 15 January 2020

Hell yessss — chris taylor (@christaylor1878) 15 January 2020

Everton is a right-footed winger who can play off either side, with a knack of cutting inside and letting rip with curling right-foot efforts like a mirror-image Arjen Robben.

The 23-year-old was Brazil's star at their Copa America triumph last summer and he's also been impressive at club level, with 15 goals and seven assists in 42 games last term (Transfermarkt).

Given Everton's current struggles on the right flank, with Theo Walcott continuing to blow hot and cold and no natural replacements for him, it would make sense for the Toffees to have an interest in such a talented winger.