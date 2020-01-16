'We're interested': Bilic admits he wants West Brom to sign £8.5m star

Dinamo Zagreb's Champions League hat-trick hero could be heading to England with Premier League hopefuls West Bromwich Albion interested.

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic has admitted that he wants to sign £8.5 million-rated Dinamo Zagreb forward Mislav Orsic before the month is out, in quotes reported by the Birmingham Mail.

The Baggies boss obviously felt that, with Orsic being linked by publications both in England and Croatia, there was no point in playing things down at this stage.

With 19 goals in 26 games, plus a stunning Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta, Orsic is in the form of his life right now and, with West Brom on the lookout for a prolific attacker before the window slams shut, his exhilarating displays have not gone unnoticed at the Hawthorns.

Bilic, speaking ahead of Monday's clash with Stoke City, has now moved to confirm one of the worst kept secrets in Championship football.

“Orsic is a good player, of course he is a good player,” Bilic said of an in-form compatriot.

“He made his mark at Dinamo Zagreb, not only in the league but also in the Champions League. He broke into the national team and we have a hell of a national team - not an average one, we have a good national team.

“We are interested in him, yes. Is it going to happen? Who knows, we’ll see.”

Jutarnji List reports that there is still work to be done before a deal can be agreed, however. West Brom are willing to pay £5 million – though this falls some way short of Dinamo’s £8.5 million valuation.

The Baggies are currently top of the Championship, a point clear of Leeds United, and have scored the most goals in the league. No one in Bilic’s squad has managed more than seven, however.