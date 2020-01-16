'Very big talent': Celtic miss out as reported £5m target makes key decision

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic and Premier League leaders Liverpool were both linked with Copenhagen wonder-kid Mohamed Daramy.

The closest Celtic will come to Mohamed Daramy this season is a Europa League round-of-32 double-header against Copenhagen.

90Min reported in late 2019 that The Hoops were keeping close tabs on an explosive winger who had burst onto the scene in the last 12 months with a series of dynamic performances for the capital club.

But Celtic will have to be content with admiring Denmark’s answer to Sadio Mane from afar.

As reported by Bold, Daramy has committed his immediate future to Copenhagen, signing a contract extension which is due to keep him at the Parken Arena until 2023.

Head coach Stale Solbakken was understandably delighted to secure the services of a jet-heeled 18-year-old for the next few seasons, admitting that a player also linked with Liverpool did have the opportunity to prove himself away from Denmark this month.

'Very big talent'

“He could certainly also have gone abroad at this time,” the former Wolves coach told Copenhagen’s official website.

“Mohamed is undoubtedly a very big talent, which in the recent period has taken the next step towards becoming a more mature player. He has proven that he not only has the obvious great offensive qualities, but also has the necessary discipline tactically and defensively to play for us.”

Daramy recently obtained Danish citizenship after a prolonged battle, meaning it will now be easier for a player who hails from Sierra Leone seal a move to another European club in the future, without concerns that work permit problems could scupper a deal.

Bold, meanwhile, reported that the teenager is valued at around £5 million, though a new long-term deal means Copenhagen have the freedom to demand whatever they want for a player who looks to have taken a mature decision at a key point in his career.