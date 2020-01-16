Report: Tottenham will only sign 6ft 4ins star as a last resort

Fernando Llorente has been linked with a shock return to Premier League Spurs after starting just three Serie A matches for Napoli.

Tottenham Hotspur will only bring Napoli striker Fernando Llorente back to North London if all else fails this month, according to the Mirror (16 January, page 54).

With star man and top scorer Harry Kane at risk of missing the rest of the season with an ill-timed injury, Spurs’ lack of depth at centre-forward has been brutally exposed at a crucial juncture of what has already been a troubled campaign.

Neither Heung Min Son nor Lucas Moura, who have been tested in a number nine role recently, are natural centre-forwards capable of pinning defenders and offering a reliable focal point like the England captain.

With Spurs desperate to sign a replacement as soon as possible, the Mirror reports that 34-year-old Llorente has been offered a route back to the Champions League runners-up, just six months after they released him on a free.

The veteran target man has struggled in Serie A, starting just three league matches, and the man who signed him, Carlo Ancelotti, has since been replaced at the helm by Gennaro Gattuso.

But, according to the Mirror, Llorente will only be handed a route back to England if Tottenham fail to bring in any of their other transfer targets. Yet, with Spurs no closer to bringing in a replacement for Kane, that scenario could soon become a reality.

Links with AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek have dried up in recent days while a deal for Porto front man Ze Luis is off due to work permit problems, as reported by the Mail.

Maybe Llorente should start packing his bags.