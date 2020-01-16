Report: Serious injury sees 28-year-old's Nottingham Forest move fall through

Strasbourg's Ligue 1 ace Nuno Da Costa will not be joining Sabri Lamouchi's Nottingham Forest during the January transfer window.

Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of a new striker is set to continue with a deal for Strasbourg ace Nuno Da Costa being wrecked by an ill-timed knee injury, as reported by French publication DNA.

With Sabri Lamouchi’s side scouring the market for a forward capable of easing the goal-scoring burden on star man Lewis Grabban, a whole host of centre-forwards have been linked with a move to the City Ground.

But, more than halfway through the transfer window, links with the likes of Connor Wickham, Guillaume Hoarau and Ibrahim Sissoko have dried up while Renaud Emond joined Nantes instead after catching the eye at Standard Liege.

With Da Costa now set for a prolonged period on the treatment table, another option appears to have slipped through Forest’s grasp.

The 28-year-old Cape Verde international produced eight goals and five assists last season for perennial overachievers Strasbourg. Forest had shown interest in the 6ft target man but, according to DNA, he is not going anywhere now with a serious knee problem scuppering any hopes he might have had of making the trip across the channel.

Fortunately for Lamouchi and co, a deal for £15 million Jonathan Kodjia appears to be on the cards with the Aston Villa bench-warmer expected to be let go by Dean Smith before the month is out (Birmimgham Mail).