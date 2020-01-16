Report: Nottingham Forest loanee could join Championship rivals, five months after signing

John Bostock has made just three Championship apperances for Sabri Lamouchi's Forest and Charlton Athletic need a Conor Gallagher replacement.

John Bostock could be set to leave Nottingham Forest after just five months at the City Ground with Charlton Athletic keen on the journeyman midfielder, as reported by the Mail.

It is fair to say recruitment has not been Forest’s strong point in recent years. But, in 2019, the East Midland giants enjoyed a summer of rare success with newcomers Brice Samba, Alfa Semedo, Thiago Silva and Samba Sow helping to turn Sabri Lamouchi’s side into genuine promotion contenders.

One player who has not lived up to expectations since his move to the City Ground, however, is Bostock.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace wonder-kid has played just 97 minutes of Championship football in Forest colours and hasn’t even been included in a match day squad since the start of December.

The Toulouse loanee won’t be missed, then, if he moves to The Valley to replace the departed Conor Gallagher at Charlton Athletic.

Addicks boss Lee Bowyer has admitted that he is hopeful of finding a gifted midfielder capable of stepping into the void created by the England U21 star’s premature return to Chelsea, with Bostock reportedly fitting the bill.

The Toulouse loanee could bring invaluable experience to a youthful squad, having matured impressively during a globe-trotting career which has taken him to Canada, Turkey, Belgium and France.

Bostock could also provide the creativity and class that is now missing in Charlton’s midfield since six-goal Gallagher bid farewell.