Report: Middlesbrough want £2m striker who has 24 goals this season

Dundee United are determined to keep Scotland international Lawrence Shankland with Middlesbrough reportedly among the interested parties.

Middlesbrough are keeping tabs on Dundee United’s goal-a-game striker Lawrence Shankland, according to the Daily Record, as Jonathan Woodgate aims to add a clinical number nine to his squad.

Despite a dramatic upturn in form over the last few weeks, a rejuvenated Boro side are still the joint-second lowest goalscorers in the Championship. The north east outfit have hit the target just 28 times in 27 matches, with neither Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga a million miles away from competing for the Golden Boot.

So no wonder one of the most lethal hitmen in Britain has admirers at the Riverside.

The Daily Record claims that Scotland international Shankland is a target with Middlesbrough sending scouts north of the border in order to watch the Glasgow-born 24-year-old in action.

Shankland has scored a remarkable 24 goals in 24 games since joining Dundee United from Ayr over the summer, including a pair of hat-tricks and a four-goal salvo in August’s thrashing of Inverness. The Express, meanwhile, report that the Tangerines want at least £2 million for their star man, though they are ‘adamant’ that they won’t let him go with promotion to the top flight on the line.

If Middlesbrough are serious about turning a relegation battle into a potential play-off push, however, they must be willing to test Dundee United’s resolve to it’s limit.