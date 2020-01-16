'I've decided': Highly-rated teen claims he is set to sign for Wolves

Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to sign two Dutch defenders, Den Bosch's Justin Hubner and PSV starlet Nigel Lonwijk.

Den Bosch defender Justin Hubner has admitted to Omroep Brabant that he is set to seal a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers during the January transfer window.

Although a deal is yet to be officially confirmed, it seems only a matter of time before Nuno Espirito Santo’s high-flying side unveil one of the most promising centre-halves in Dutch football as a new Wolves player.

Den Bosch’s sporting director Bert Ruijsch lamented the move earlier in the week, claiming that his second-tier side simply couldn’t compete with the pulling power of the Black Country giants (Voetbal International).

And Hubner himself has now had his say, explaining why he has decided to leave his homeland for one of the most ambitious clubs in European football.

"It was a difficult choice, but the chance to play at a Premier League club is not to be missed,” said a teenager who was dubbed the most exciting talent in Den Bosch’s academy.

"They came to watch a number of times, and after seeing me play football, they wanted me. It was a difficult choice, because FC Den Bosch also made an offer. In the end, I've decided to go to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"My goal is to get the first team from Wolverhampton and then make the move to a top club one day."

Hubner, who idolises Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos, is set to move to England all on his own with his family expected to stay in the Netherlands.

But he should form an immediate friendship with Nigel Lonwijk, another teenage Dutchman who is expected to join Wolves’ already impressive crop of youngsters. The PSV Eindhoven starlet added ‘Wolverhampton’ to his Instagram bio recently.