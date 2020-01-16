Fulham will reportedly sign £18m man; move could have ramifications at Southampton

Fulham will reportedly sign Huddersfield's Terence Kongolo, opening the door for Joe Bryan to seal a return to the Premier League.

Fulham are in talks to sign £18m Terrence Kongolo from Huddersfield Town, according to West London Sport, with Harry Toffolo expected to replace the Holland international at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Could this be a transfer which causes ripples throughout English football?

After a difficult season at a Huddersfield side in danger of successive relegations, reports from the capital suggest that a former Feyenoord and Monaco defender is on his way to Craven Cottage.

Scott Parker’s Fulham have entered talks over a deal which would see Kongolo, the Terriers’ £18 million record signing, move to West London on loan until the end of the season.

And, interestingly, the report suggests that this could be linked with the rising interest in Joe Bryan. The Mail claims that Southampton and Watford are both interested in the Fulham flyer and Kongolo, who has made most of his appearances at left-back this season, could be the former Bristol City star's successor, even if he is not exactly a like-for-like replacement.

Southampton need reinforcements on the left, having sold Matt Targett to Aston Villa over the summer and Bryan is the kind of swashbuckling wide man who Ralph Hasenhuttl loves.

Kongolo’s impending departure could also pave the way for Huddersfield to make their third signing of the window. The Express reports that Danny Cowley is hoping to raid former employers Lincoln City for Harry Toffolo, a former Norwich and England U20 left-back who has been in the form of his life at Sincil Bank.

The January market is a chessboard and it seems that the pieces are moving.