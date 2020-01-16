Austrian legend tips reported £4.5m Aston Villa target for January move

Premier League strugglers Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Austria Vienna's prolific striker Christoph Monschein.

£4.5 million Aston Villa target Christoph Monschein is ready to prove himself in a top European league, Austria Vienna legend Andreas Orgis has told Laola1.

With Aston Villa stepping up their pursuit of a new centre-forward after losing Wesley Moraes to a season-ending knee ligament injury, Monschein could return to the gossip columns over the next few days.

The Austrian is in the form of his life this season after all. 16 goals and eight assists in 22 appearances is a remarkable tally, with a clinical hat-trick against Hartberg in December highlighting the 27-year-old’s ruthless finishing skills.

Sport24 have reported that Villa are interested and, with Austria Vienna in a dire financial position, a bid of £4.5 million could be enough to get the deal done.

And Ogris, who had three spells with The Violets in his playing career before returning to coach one of the country’s largest clubs, believes Monschein deserves his big break.

“I think so (he is ready for a move). Over the past year and a half, he has faced difficult situations that he has mastered. At the end of the day, he performed well,” Ogris said.

“He is also a striker who works extremely hard for the team on the defensive side of the game. So it could be good for him to go abroad. In my opinion, he is well prepared and could play anywhere.”

Aston Villa’s links with the former Admira Wacker star have dried up of late but, with deals for Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi, Krzystof Piatek and Christian Benteke all looking unlikely, Monschein may be worth a second glance.

Yet Wesley’s struggles on English shores highlight the risk that comes when signing a striker who scores goals for fun in a far inferior competition.