After Ibrox links, reported Rangers target allegedly wants Italy move

Steven Gerrard's Scottish Premiership giants look set to miss out on Olympiakos's Kostas Tsimikas with Serie A duo Napoli and Atalanta both linked.

Kostas Tsimikas has said yes to a move to Serie A giants Napoli and Atalanta, according to ArenaNapoli, seemingly bringing an end to speculation linking the Greek left-back with Rangers.

In truth, it always felt unlikely that Steven Gerrard’s side would win the race to sign the Olympiakos flyer, regardless of the substantial improvements made on and off the pitch at Ibrox since a former Liverpool captain took charge.

Tsimikas has been a revelation this season, shining in Champions League clashes against Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich. And reports from Page News suggested that, if Rangers really wanted him, they would have to make the swashbuckling full-back their biggest signing in 19 years.

With a new striker and even an dynamic central midfielder also on Rangers’ shopping list, however, Tsimikas’s eye-watering price-tag was probably a little rich for a side who, despite enjoying greater financial freedom these days, are in no position to splash the cash like a kid in a candy store.

And reports from Italy seem to suggest that a former Willem II loanee will be playing his football in Serie A by the end of the month instead.

Tsimikas would jump at the chance to join Napoli or Champions League-chasing Atalanta, ArenaNapoli reports. Olympiakos have even raised his price-tag to £17 million – a response to the growing interest in their prized asset.

Rangers supporters are unlikely to lose much sleep as one of their more ambitious transfer targets slips away, though with Tsimikas no longer an option, they must do everything in their power to keep Borna Barisic in Glasgow.

Gerrard admitted to The Times that Roma have a long-standing interest in a Croatian international who has silenced the doubters with an impressive second season in Scotland.