Celtic

Heart of Midlothian

AC Milan

Serie A

Scottish Premiership

18 months after Celtic exit, Hoops reject could reportedly join AC Milan

Danny Owen
Celtic manager Neil Lennon during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Celtic allowed left-back Aaron Hickey to join Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts in 2018 but now he is reportedly a target for Serie A giants AC Milan.

25th May 2019, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish Football Cup Final, Heart of Midlothian versus Celtic; Aaron Hickey of Hearts takes a shot at goal

Manchester City have Ryan Giggs, Atletico Madrid have Raul and Celtic have Aaron Hickey.

A teenage left-back with just 28 career games under his belt might be a million miles away from matching the achievements of two of the biggest stars of the 21st century but, like Giggs and Raul, his rapid rise will have the club who let him go wondering what on earth they were thinking.

Hickey never came close to making a first-team appearance for Celtic during his formative years with the Glasgow giants. But just 18 months after securing a move to Hearts as a little-known 16-year-old, the Tynecastle favourite has set about proving that he is The Hoops’ most gifted academy player since fellow left-back Kieran Tierney.

 

And the irony will be lost on no one with left-back becoming something of a problem position for The Hoops since Tierney was spirited away by Arsenal last summer.

To make matters worse, some of the biggest clubs on the continent are now fluttering their eyelashes in Hickey’s direction. Manchester City are interested, according to The Sun, while the prospect of Hickey donning the royal blue of Rangers will have Celtic supporters waking up in cold sweats.

Greg Stewart of Rangers vies with Aaron Hickey of Heart of Midlothian during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow,...

And, if Sky are to be believed, Hickey has gone from being dumped by Celtic to courted by AC Milan within the space of two years. The Serie A giants are thinking outside the box in the pursuit for a new left-back and, alongside Wigan Athletic’s USA international Antonee Robinson, one of Scotland’s biggest teen talents could also be set for a life-changing move to the San Siro.

If only Celtic could turn back the clock.

Aaron Hickey of Hearts holds off Karamoko Dembele of Celtic during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts at Celtic Park on May 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

