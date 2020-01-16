18 months after Celtic exit, Hoops reject could reportedly join AC Milan

Celtic allowed left-back Aaron Hickey to join Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts in 2018 but now he is reportedly a target for Serie A giants AC Milan.

Manchester City have Ryan Giggs, Atletico Madrid have Raul and Celtic have Aaron Hickey.

A teenage left-back with just 28 career games under his belt might be a million miles away from matching the achievements of two of the biggest stars of the 21st century but, like Giggs and Raul, his rapid rise will have the club who let him go wondering what on earth they were thinking.

Hickey never came close to making a first-team appearance for Celtic during his formative years with the Glasgow giants. But just 18 months after securing a move to Hearts as a little-known 16-year-old, the Tynecastle favourite has set about proving that he is The Hoops’ most gifted academy player since fellow left-back Kieran Tierney.

And the irony will be lost on no one with left-back becoming something of a problem position for The Hoops since Tierney was spirited away by Arsenal last summer.

To make matters worse, some of the biggest clubs on the continent are now fluttering their eyelashes in Hickey’s direction. Manchester City are interested, according to The Sun, while the prospect of Hickey donning the royal blue of Rangers will have Celtic supporters waking up in cold sweats.

And, if Sky are to be believed, Hickey has gone from being dumped by Celtic to courted by AC Milan within the space of two years. The Serie A giants are thinking outside the box in the pursuit for a new left-back and, alongside Wigan Athletic’s USA international Antonee Robinson, one of Scotland’s biggest teen talents could also be set for a life-changing move to the San Siro.

If only Celtic could turn back the clock.