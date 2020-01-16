Quick links

Director admits reported £10m Everton and Southampton target could leave

Danny Owen
Premier League quartet Southampton, Everton, Newcastle United and Norwich City reportedly want Real Valladolid's La Liga newcomer Mohamed Salisu.

Real Valladolid’s sporting director has admitted that Everton and Southampton target Mohamed Salisu could leave the Spanish side before the month is out, speaking to Pucela Fichajes.

One of La Liga’s breakthrough stars in 2019/20, the rapid rise of a 20-year-old Ghanaian has not gone unnoticed in England with a host of Premier League clubs hoping to sign a new centre-back over the next few weeks.

According to Diario de Valladolid, the likes of Everton, Newcastle United and Norwich City have shown an interest in a pacey and powerful defender with a bargain £10 million release clause in his contract.

 

Southampton, meanwhile, are expected to test the water with an initial £8.5 million bid (Pucela Fichajes).

And while mid-table Valladolid are hoping to keep hold of Salisu until the summer at least, there is a realisation that a prized asset could be snatched away if a club decides to trigger his affordable release clause.

There is always a risk that a departure may occur,” Miguel Angel Gomez admitted at a press conference.

Southampton have already missed out on Marin Pongracic, who left Red Bull Salzburg for Wolfsburg this week, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side scouring the market for a player capable of replacing Maya Yoshida when the Japan international’s contract expires in the summer.

Everton, meanwhile, have just three senior centre-halves on their books while Newcastle may lose veteran Argentine Federico Fernandez at the end of the season.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

