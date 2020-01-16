Death in Paradise season 9 episode 2 cast: Former Peep Show and Sherlock stars arrive on Saint Marie

BBC One's Death in Paradise returns to our screens tonight with some familiar faces among the show's guest stars.

Death in Paradise returned to our screens for series 9 in typically tropical fashion last week with a fresh case full of mystery, intrigue and the show's usual touch of humour.

But after DI Jack Mooney and now permanent fixture DS Madeleine Dumas spent episode 1 uncovering the mystery of a woman stabbed at a New Year's Eve party, the second episode is set to paint a far different picture after an artist is poisoned while alone in her studio.

Naturally, the episode will be introducing some new and familiar faces as guest stars in the second instalment in the series.

Series 9 continues

Death in Paradise's ninth series, and the last for DI Jack Mooney actor Ardal O'Hanlon, is set to continue at 9pm on Thursday, January 16th.

Episode 2 of the new series is set to take an artistic turn as a well-renowned painter, Donna Harman, is poisoned while alone in her study.

The team are left perplexed by Donna's death until they are introduced to her art dealer.

Who's in the cast for episode 2?

Of course, Death in Paradise will be returning for episode 2 with its customary cast of main characters:

Ardal O'Hanlon as DI Jack Mooney

Tobi Bakare as JP Hooper

Shyko Amos as Ruby Patterson

Aude Legastelois as Madeleine Dumas

Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey

Nina Wadia as Anna Houghton

But also, the second episode in the new series is set to feature some special one-off guest appearances:

Louise Brealey as Donna Harman

Alexander Vlahos as Max Newman

Barbara Flynn as Patti Grenson

Vivienne Acheampong as Sandrine Lamore

Caleb Frederick plays Anthony Marcus

Matt King as Terry Minto

A few familiar faces

While episode 2 features plenty of actors many will be familiar with, we're focusing here on Louise Brealey and Matt King.

Louise Brealey, who takes on the role of doomed artist Donna Harman, is a face many will surely recognise from her time on the BBC smash hit Sherlock where she played Molly Hooper. On top of that, she's also appeared in 2018's A Discovery of Witches, 2014's Ripper Street as well as alongside David Mitchell and Robert Webb in their 2017 series Back.

On the subject of Mitchell and Webb, Terry Minto actor Matt King will be a familiar face for anyone who's seen Peep Show as the comedian and actor played the infamous character Super Hans in the comedy series from 2003 until 2015. Aside from Peep Show, Matt King has also appeared in the likes of 2007 series Jekyll, the 2010 film Made in Dagenham as well as the Tom Hardy-starring film Bronson.

Death in Paradise continues on Thursday evenings at 9pm on BBC One.