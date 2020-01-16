David Moyes reacts to Tottenham hijacking West Ham's move for Gedson Fernandes

Tottenham Hotspur have beaten West Ham United to the signing of Gedson Fernandes.

West Ham United boss David Moyes has told Football.London that he has 'other targets in mind' after losing out on Gedson Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur.

It's no great surprise that West Ham want to sign a midfielder; Mark Noble and Declan Rice are relied upon so heavily, and need some help in the middle of the park.

West Ham have been linked with a host of midfield options as a result, and it looked like they would be signing Fernandes on loan from Benfica this time a week ago.

Sky Sports reported last week that West Ham had agreed a deal to take Fernandes for 18 months, with no option to buy the 21-year-old at the end of his time in East London.

However, London rivals Tottenham hijacked their move, and confirmed the arrival of Fernandes on Wednesday, taking him on an 18-month loan with a view to a permanent move.

Tottenham will be very happy to have bolstered their midfield with a top young talent, but it will be a bitter pill for West Ham to swallow as they seek new signings.

Now, boss Moyes has commented on the situation, suggesting that there's no real use being disappointed now, as only time will tell whether West Ham have really missed out.

Moyes added that whilst Tottenham will probably be pleased with the move, West Ham have other targets in mind, so won't be losing too much sleep.

“Was I disappointed [to miss out on Fernandes]? Well I don’t know, we will see in time,” said Moyes. “I’m sure Tottenham will see him as a good signing. We’ve got other targets we have in mind and are looking at and will look to bring in the right ones if we can do,” he added.