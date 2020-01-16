Call Of Duty Mobile Season 3: Scrapyard map is now available with Rapid Fire mode

Call Of Duty Mobile Season 3 has begun with Scrapyard available as a new map along with the limited-time mode Rapid Fire.

Activision's Call Of Duty Mobile has been a massive success by reaching 180 million downloads in just its launch quarter. This is the most financial boom any mobile game has received since Pokémon Go, and everyone who has downloaded the experience will now have even more reasons to stay thanks to the launch of season 3 which introduces Scrapyard as a new map along with the limited-time mode Rapid Fire.

Season 3 of Call Of Duty Mobile is the newest download for the game since the holiday update that came with prop hunt and winter raid. It's been anticipated for awhile, and it comes with two additional maps, as well as a new 20vs20 Battle Royale mode called Warfare.

Below you'll discover everything you must know about the newly released third season.

Call Of Duty Mobile Season 3 adds Scrapyard map and Rapid Fire mode

Call Of Duty Mobile Season 3 launches today and comes with Scrapyard as a new map and Rapid Fire as a limited-time mode.

Fans of the Call Of Duty series will immediately recognise Scrapyard as a recreation of the Modern Warfare 2 map that went by the same name.

In addition to Scrapyard, the third season will also see the introduction of another additional map named Cage. This will be released at a later date, and it's said to have a "deceptively basic three-lane design with verticality, open lanes for sniping, and a mixture of close quarters & mid-range options".

As for the limited-time mode Rapid Fire, it's said to be a fast-paced experience that comes with "unlimited ammo, faster scorestreaks, and shorter operator skill cooldowns".

While all of the above is very exciting, the headline feature for Season 3 of Call Of Duty Mobile is no doubt the new 20vs20 Battle Royale mode, Warfare.

This is available on release too, and it involves a team having to reach 150 kills first in order to win the competitive bout. It starts with two team dropping on their respective sides of the map and it features infinite respawns.

Season 3 will also introduce a new season of Ranked Mode. Per Activision, this time you will "have a new Ranked Mode tile on the main page that will allow you to check your ranked status in both Multiplayer and Battle Royale. You can see your rewards, your rank in each mode, and all of the information you might require on your road to Legendary."

Lastly, there will of course be a new Battle Pass to top of all of the above. The most exciting aspect of this is that its length has been shortened from 100 tiers to 50.

The Call Of Duty Mobile season 3 Battle Pass will launch on January 20th.

Call Of Duty Mobile season 3 patch notes

You can check out the patch notes for Call Of Duty Mobile Season 3 down below (via Activision):

Season 3 Update is Live! A brand-new ranked season is now available.

- New ranked rewards, including Black Ops III weapons, Yellow Snake series, and more!

- Ranked Improvements

Updated user interface

Improved matchmaking balance

Increased penalty for frequently quitting

Reduced point deduction for losses below Master

Hijacked map removed from ranked MP

Domination single round score adjusted to 75 in ranked

TDM score adjusted to 50 in ranked

Battle Pass

- New Premium and Free Battle Pass Rewards!

- Premium Battle Pass price has been lowered

- Battle Pass tiers has been reduced to 50, high value content has remained

Multiplayer

- New Limited Time Mode

Rapid Fire Faster Score Streaks Shorter Operator Skill cooldowns Unlimited ammo



- New Maps:

Scrapyard TDM, Domination, Search and Destroy, Frontline, Hardpoint

Cage TDM, Sniper Only



- New Operator Skill – H.I.V.E

New operator skill that kills enemies with the use of traps

- New Scorestreak – XS1 Goliath

Unlock this devastating Scorestreak at 900 points

Battle Royale

- Time and space have distorted and will soon reveal a new battle area

- New Limited Time Battle Royale Mode - Warfare

20 vs 20 Mode Fast-paced objective based mode that brings MP mechanics to Battle Royale



- New vehicle

2-person motorcycle, perfect for high speed assaults and escapes

- New Battle Royale Class coming soon

General

- Call of Duty Account Login!

Players can create a Call of Duty Account or bind their existing account to Call of Duty: Mobile! This will provide another way to save your data.

Players who link their CoD account will receive the Outrider – Arctic skin.

- Controls

Added three new sensitivity modes and shotgun firing in control settings

Improvements and Optimizations

Multiplayer

- TDM is now unlocked at level 3

- Return of Takeoff and Raid MP maps

- Fixed wall geometry on certain maps

- Added warning and death for leaving combat zone

- Increased damage taken from falls

- Added ability to climb down ladders

- SMRS has slightly reduced movement speed, lethal range, and damage to Scorestreak

- Adjusted shooting stability of S36, reduce its performance in long distance

- Slightly reduced recoil stability of Type 25 foregrip attachment

- Slightly reduced recoil stability of AK117 foregrip attachment

- Reduced MSMC magazine capacity to 25

- Slightly increased recoil stability of ICR foregrip attachment

- Increased recoil control of AK-47 and reduced vertical recoil degree

- Increased firing stability and animations of LK24, ASM10 and HG40

- Deploying Transform Shield releases a high-pressure air blast that affects incoming bullet trajectory

- Gravity Spike gives temporary increased armor effect

- Significantly reduced charge time of Gravity Spikes, and increased energy returned by skill

- Increased energy usage of Sparrow Operator Skill

- Improved throwing and speed of standard and fast grenades

- Additional improvements

Battle Royale

- Improved Shipment and Countdown location layouts

- Improved sound effects in cold areas

- Added additional strategic ziplines

- Increased damage drop-off of SMRS rockets at longer distances

- Reduced movement speed while actively using SMRS

- Improved helicopter collision mechanics with environment

- Airdrops always contain Level 3 body armor

- Deploying Transform Shield releases a high-pressure air blast that affects incoming bullet trajectory

- Additional improvements

System and Client

- Slightly increased strength of controller aim assist on MP and BR

- MP after action report UI improvements for final scores and team MVPs

- Improved experience bonus from certain modes

- Reporting cheaters may generate a follow up on actions taken

- Fallen players can ping teammates to retrieve or use dog tags in BR

- Primary and secondary weapons can be switched during match countdown

- Improved quick team up option in lobby