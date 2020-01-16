Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

'We need him': Some Spurs fans react to rumours regarding £23m ace Pochettino wanted to sell

Amir Mir
Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 14, 2020 in...
Tottenham Hotspur host Watford in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

Serge Aurier of Tottenham arrives ahead of the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 14, 2020 in London,...

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter aren't too keen on the club losing Serge Aurier this month as interest comes in from Italy for the defender. 

Football London have previously claimed that AC Milan are weighing up a move for the right-back, who has produced indifferent performances this season.  

 

There's no doubt that Aurier is a player that divides opinion amongst the Tottenham faithful, but in this case, there are sections of fans keen for him to stay in North London because of their right-back situation.

Aurier is the only senior right-back at the club, with youngster Japhet Tangana playing there recently and impressing the fans and his manager, Jose Mourinho. 

When Mauricio Pochettino was at still at the club, he wanted to sell [The Times] the £23 million player he purchased from French giants, PSG, in 2017 [BBC Sport]

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur and Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur celebrate following their sides victory in the Premier League match between Manchester United and...

It wouldn't have been a surprise if large sections of the Tottenham crowd weren't too fussed if they parted ways with Aurier last summer. But now things are different.

Given Tottenham's situation, at this moment in time, they cannot really afford to part ways with the player unless they bring in another right-sided defender. 

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to the Aurier rumours: 

