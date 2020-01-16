'We need him': Some Spurs fans react to rumours regarding £23m ace Pochettino wanted to sell

Tottenham Hotspur host Watford in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter aren't too keen on the club losing Serge Aurier this month as interest comes in from Italy for the defender.

Football London have previously claimed that AC Milan are weighing up a move for the right-back, who has produced indifferent performances this season.

There's no doubt that Aurier is a player that divides opinion amongst the Tottenham faithful, but in this case, there are sections of fans keen for him to stay in North London because of their right-back situation.

Aurier is the only senior right-back at the club, with youngster Japhet Tangana playing there recently and impressing the fans and his manager, Jose Mourinho.

When Mauricio Pochettino was at still at the club, he wanted to sell [The Times] the £23 million player he purchased from French giants, PSG, in 2017 [BBC Sport].

It wouldn't have been a surprise if large sections of the Tottenham crowd weren't too fussed if they parted ways with Aurier last summer. But now things are different.

Given Tottenham's situation, at this moment in time, they cannot really afford to part ways with the player unless they bring in another right-sided defender.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to the Aurier rumours:

Would have said “yes” in the summer. But now... please no! — Saucessoko (@saucessoko) January 13, 2020

Nope, call me crazy but I wanna keep him, and bring in another RB for competition — Daniel Scholz (@dscholzy) January 13, 2020

What a way to keep yourself in the dirt.



15 million is daylight robbery. — Karla Hilton (@KarlaHilton1) January 13, 2020

Anyone who thinks this is a good idea knows f all. — Twant82 (@Twant821) January 13, 2020

keep him ffs — Esther (@thfcesther) January 13, 2020

We need him! He has "moments of madness" but overall great RB. 15m is a joke try 50m. — MourinhoXD (@MudyiwaRob) January 13, 2020

Now why on earth would we agree to anything like that — ødegaard fan (@thfcsi) January 13, 2020

Wtf £15 mill. Respect him pls. Our only RB — Shakur (@Ace_THFC) January 13, 2020