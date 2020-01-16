Quick links

'Bound to go': Some fans react to West Brom's links with £10m star

Karlan Grant has scored for fun in a struggling Huddersfield Town side - so what could he do with Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion.

So far, the January transfer window has been a roaring success for struggling Huddersfield Town.

In Emile Smith-Rowe, The Terriers have got their teeth into one of the most exciting young attackers the Premier League has to offer while Andy King and Richard Stearman, who have arrived from Leicester and Sheffield United respectively, provide quality and experience at this level.

But all their good work could be for nothing if Karlan Grant, Huddersfield’s top scorer and talisman, is spirited away by West Bromwich Albion before the month comes to an end.

The Birmingham Mail reports that Slaven Bilic’s Championship leaders are set to make a move with The Baggies looking for players capable of making a dream return to the Premier League a reality.

If the £10 million-rated Grant has found the net 12 times in an often toothless Terriers side, imagine the havoc he could wreak alongside Matheus Pereira, Matt Phillips and co in the division’s most creative attack.

But with Huddersfield just four points above the drop zone and fearing a second successive relegation, reports suggesting Grant could be on his way are far from welcome.

