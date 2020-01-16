'Bound to go': Some fans react to West Brom's links with £10m star

Karlan Grant has scored for fun in a struggling Huddersfield Town side - so what could he do with Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion.

So far, the January transfer window has been a roaring success for struggling Huddersfield Town.

In Emile Smith-Rowe, The Terriers have got their teeth into one of the most exciting young attackers the Premier League has to offer while Andy King and Richard Stearman, who have arrived from Leicester and Sheffield United respectively, provide quality and experience at this level.

But all their good work could be for nothing if Karlan Grant, Huddersfield’s top scorer and talisman, is spirited away by West Bromwich Albion before the month comes to an end.

The Birmingham Mail reports that Slaven Bilic’s Championship leaders are set to make a move with The Baggies looking for players capable of making a dream return to the Premier League a reality.

If the £10 million-rated Grant has found the net 12 times in an often toothless Terriers side, imagine the havoc he could wreak alongside Matheus Pereira, Matt Phillips and co in the division’s most creative attack.

But with Huddersfield just four points above the drop zone and fearing a second successive relegation, reports suggesting Grant could be on his way are far from welcome.

Honestly if we sell Grant for a figure between 10-15m... Town are doing it all wrong.



There’s always a premium on talented young English talent for a start... #htafc — Elliott (@elliotthtafc) January 15, 2020

Should be looking closer to a Maupay figure (and beyond!) than a Che Adams one.



Grant has shown that he bag in the Prem, that makes him less of a gamble than Maupay or Adams in a way, even though, they’re much more proven at Championship level #htafc — Elliott (@elliotthtafc) January 15, 2020

Not liking the sound of the Grant rumours, cos knowing town will let him go on deadline day with no replacement #htafc — Danny Hey (@DHey93) January 15, 2020

if we loose grant they might aswll relegate us now #htafc — Lily (@lilytxylor) January 15, 2020

£20m — David Baxter (@DAVMAGPOL) January 15, 2020

Just give us enough to buy the Peterborough front three and we'll be fine



....please don't leave — WigglesFT (@FtWiggles) January 15, 2020

We'd like to think so, but let's be honest - he's been our best goalscorer, so he's bound to go — Lee Robinson ♠ (@bilbobarneybobs) January 15, 2020