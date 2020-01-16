Boss admits approach for Rangers player who won't be joining his side from Ibrox

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard had earlier cast doubt on Glenn Middleton's potential Ibrox exit.

The Rangers winger Glenn Middleton will not be joining St Mirren this month.

Middleton returned to Rangers earlier this month, having spent the first half of the season on loan to Hibernian.

And according to The Daily Record, he was set for another temporary spell away from Ibrox - this time with the Buddies.

Speaking via Rangers' official Youtube channel earlier today (Thursday), the Gers manager Steven Gerrard cast doubt on the rumour, revealing that Middleton had picked up a 'short-term' injury which could put off interested clubs.

And when asked about the 20-year-old this afternoon, Gerrard's St Mirren counterpart Jim Goodwin told Not The Old Firm: "I don’t know where the story comes from. We did make an enquiry for Glenn in the summer but unfortunately, he chose to go to Hibs and that was that.

"We have moved on since then. He’s a terrific player. a really good talent who has great attributes. I’m sure there will be a number of clubs willing to take him.

"Unfortunately we’re not in a position to do anything this window. I’m covered in that area now which is the reason for that.

"We are talking to one or two others at the moment, hoping to get them over the line. I don’t want it dragging on until the window closes.

"We are not desperate to get anybody else in but the one or two we are speaking to are very good and would make us better in the second half of the season."

Middleton only played eight times for Hibs, and not once under the new Easter Road boss Jack Ross.

But the Scotland Under-21 international has impressed in flashes for Rangers, with whom he was a Europa League regular last season.

With several players ahead of him in Rangers' plans, however, a move away could be Middleton's best chance to secure first-team football once more.