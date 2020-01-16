Quick links

Leeds boss Bielsa should have one last crack at signing Llorente

Dan Coombs
Leeds boss has history with striker.

Leeds United need a new striker to help get their promotion chase over the line.

The Whites have been unsuccessful so far in the transfer window, and Marcelo Bielsa should look to one of his former players to help out.

A move for Fernando Llorente sounds ambitious, but it is also possible.

 

Llorente played under Bielsa at Athletic Bilbao and enjoyed the best football of his career.

His physical presence and technical ability made him an ideal fit for Bielsa's side and he would also slot in perfectly to Leeds' current set up.

Llorente is now 34 and was a free agent back in the summer.

He signed for Napoli but has made only three starts for the club.

Sky Sports report Llorente has been offered back to former side Tottenham amid their injury crisis, but note that the Premier League side are unlikely to bring him back.

Leeds should attempt an ambitious move, and the Bielsa factor gives it a chance.

While Llorente was a Champions League finalist with Spurs last June, he should consider the chance to join Leeds as an opportunity to be part of something special.

Napoli are down in 11th place in Serie A and have little to play for, while Leeds are fighting for promotion.

This would be a rare challenge for Llorente, if he is open minded enough to make the move.

He would take no re-introduction to English football and could give Leeds a lift at a crucial time.

This is a move the Whites should at least enquire about.

