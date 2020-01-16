Quick links

'Better than Winks': Some Spurs fans react after claims they have chance to sign midfielder

John Verrall
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho appears to have made strengthening his midfield a top priority.

Tottenham Hotspurs fans generally appear behind the idea of signing Emre Can from Juventus, after it has emerged that the midfielder has been offered to them.

The Daily Mail claim that Spurs have a chance of landing Can, who has struggled for game time at Juve since moving.

 

The German midfielder is well known in the Premier League, after spending years with Liverpool earlier in his career.

And Tottenham fans appear to feel that Can would be able to tighten up their midfield if he was to sign.

Gedson Fernandes has already arrived at Spurs this month, but Mourinho may want to add more steel to his ranks.

Can would offer Spurs a presence in midfield, and he could replace the out of sorts Eric Dier in their starting line-up, if he was to sign.

John Verrall

