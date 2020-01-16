'Better than Winks': Some Spurs fans react after claims they have chance to sign midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho appears to have made strengthening his midfield a top priority.

Tottenham Hotspurs fans generally appear behind the idea of signing Emre Can from Juventus, after it has emerged that the midfielder has been offered to them.

The Daily Mail claim that Spurs have a chance of landing Can, who has struggled for game time at Juve since moving.

The German midfielder is well known in the Premier League, after spending years with Liverpool earlier in his career.

And Tottenham fans appear to feel that Can would be able to tighten up their midfield if he was to sign.

He's better than Dier! — Dan (@ElCapitain82) January 15, 2020

Better than Winks but then again that’s not hard — John Mac (@chumbamac) January 15, 2020

Exactly what is needed — Bradley (@mrbradleygrant) January 15, 2020

I would take him tbf. Would be sold alongside Ndombele. — DG (@RealDGGHD) January 15, 2020

Do it — Aden• (@hengy) January 15, 2020

Yes please — Pissed off Spurs Fan (@Bartholemwhosav) January 15, 2020

Perfect for sitting in front of the defence — scotty (@alexscott389) January 15, 2020

Get him. He can be a great addition to the squad — Dipankar Kundu (@Dipanka12764189) January 15, 2020

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho appears to have made strengthening his midfield one of his top priority since taking charge.

Gedson Fernandes has already arrived at Spurs this month, but Mourinho may want to add more steel to his ranks.

Can would offer Spurs a presence in midfield, and he could replace the out of sorts Eric Dier in their starting line-up, if he was to sign.